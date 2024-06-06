Matches (7)
T20 World Cup (4)
CE Cup (1)
Vitality Blast (2)
RESULT
10th Match, Group B (N), Bridgetown, June 05, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
164/5
Oman FlagOman
(20 ov, T:165) 125/9

Australia won by 39 runs

Player Of The Match
67* (36) & 3/19
marcus-stoinis
Cricinfo's MVP
150.39 ptsImpact List
marcus-stoinis
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

All-round Stoinis stars as Australia overcome early wobble

David Warner also helped revive the innings after a slugglish start against a spirited Oman side

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
06-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
1:24

How Australia's history helps them in World Cups

Australia 164 for 5 (Stoinis 67*, Warner 56, Mehran 2-38) beat Oman 125 for 9 (Ayaan 36, Stoinis 3-19) by 39 runs
Marcus Stoinis and David Warner extricated Australia from an uncertain position in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener against Oman with the result ultimately a comfortable 39-run win on a tricky Barbados pitch.
When Glenn Maxwell fell for a golden duck, continuing his horror run with the bat, they were 50 for 3 and thoughts briefly turned to what could unfold but Stoinis and Warner added 102 off 64 balls to ensure Australia did not stumble early in their bid for ICC trophies across all three formats.
Stoinis was dropped on 9 and then bludgeoned six sixes as he turned around a sluggish start with Oman's bowlers keeping pressure on their big-name opponents for 14 overs. It was hard work for Warner, who became Australia's leading run-scorer in men's T20Is, but he used his experience to not throw the innings away.
Australia were then largely efficient with the ball as Mitchell Starc struck in the opening over with an inswinging low full toss - although he was later unable to complete his spell as he left the field but it was confirmed as cramp - and Stoinis' fine day continued as he added three wickets. Nathan Ellis, who had been selected ahead of the rested Pat Cummins, struck in his first over to claim a maiden World Cup wicket.

Oman's moment(s) to remember

For well over half of Australia's innings, this game was far from one-way traffic. Scoring was tough on a niggly surface and after the powerplay the total was 37 for 1 - Australia's lowest in their last 15 T20Is dating back to the previous T20 World Cup. Head put away one well-timed cover drive early on but timing was hard work for him and Warner with Head picking out mid-off with a drive to lift Bilal Khan's spirits after his Super Over disappointment against Namibia.
Mitchell Marsh couldn't get going before picking out long-on, then came Oman's big moment. Maxwell, coming off an IPL where he averaged 5.77, drove at his first ball from Mehran Khan and Oman captain Aqib Ilyas dived full length to his left at cover to hold a spectacular catch. It was Maxwell's fifth duck in 10 T20 innings.

Stoinis takes his chance

Stoinis survived the hat-trick ball but there was no immediate release of pressure for Australia. After ten overs they had crept to 56 for 3 with the next two overs only bringing seven runs. Warner began to break the shackles with consecutive boundaries off Zeeshan Maqsood, but then it was a case of what might have been for Oman.
On 9, Stoinis edged a turning delivery from Ilyas which wicketkeeper Pratik Athavale could not gather - it was tough but not impossible. Two balls into the next over from Mehran, Ayaan Khan arguably paid the price for not being right on the rope at long-off when he held a good catch, but was unable to stop his backwards momentum taking him into the boundary.
That was the first of four sixes Stoinis struck in the over and from there he was away, bringing up a half-century from 27 balls. Australia's first 14 overs had brought 80 runs; the last six brought 84.

Warner's record

Before this match, Ricky Ponting lauded the winning mentality of Warner as he closes out his international career and said he was the type of player needed at World Cups. He couldn't quite move through the gears in the same manner as Stoinis but reached a 46-ball fifty having earlier gone past former captain Aaron Finch to top Australia's run-scoring charts in the format. Finch, at the ground as a broadcaster, appreciated the moment. There was one unfortunate moment for him after being dismissed when he started to accidently walk into the Oman dressing room before being redirected.

Professional Australia close it out

A target of 165 was always likely to be beyond Oman. Starc's opening over was a bit of a mixed bag but he pinned Athavale lbw when a low full toss hammered into the toe, although Australia needed the DRS to get the lbw decision. Oman were then grateful for the review system when Ilyas was given lbw to Starc but even live the on-field call from Joel Wilson looked a poor one.
Ilyas deposited Stoinis for a six over deep square leg but two balls later edged a lifting delivery to Matthew Wade. Stoinis became only the third player, after Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo, to score a fifty and take three wickets in a men's T20 World Cup match. However, Oman did not completely fade away as Ayaan provided a couple of moments of late defiance with two sixes off Adam Zampa while Mehran ensured they could cross 100 and bat out the innings.
Marcus StoinisDavid WarnerMitchell StarcOmanAustraliaAustralia vs OmanICC Men's T20 World Cup

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
AUS 100%
AUSOMA
100%50%100%AUS InningsOMA Innings

Over 20 • OMA 125/9

Shakeel Ahmed c Warner b Ellis 11 (10b 1x4 0x6 21m) SR: 110
W
Australia won by 39 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

All-round Stoinis stars as Australia overcome early wobble

David Warner also helped revive the innings after a slugglish start against a spirited Oman side

All-round Stoinis stars as Australia overcome early wobble

Australia vs Oman - Stoinis stars for Australia after early wobble

Get all your stats, analysis and colour on ESPNcricinfo's live blog

Australia vs Oman - Stoinis stars for Australia after early wobble

Ponting: You want 'natural winners' like Warner at World Cups

Australia have a successor lined up in Jake Fraser-McGurk but Warner will leave "really big shoes" to fill

Ponting: You want 'natural winners' like Warner at World Cups

Australia begin quest to unite silverware across all formats

Eyes will be on the pitch and weather in Barbados with Oman looking to make life uncomfortable

Australia begin quest to unite silverware across all formats

Oman captain on playing Australia: We don't think we are going to play someone extraordinary

"Once you step into the field, there is no big name, there is no one bigger than you at the field," Aqib Ilyas says

Oman captain on playing Australia: We don't think we are going to play someone extraordinary
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Oman Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KH Prajapati
lbw716
PS Athavale
lbw01
Aqib Ilyas
caught1818
Zeeshan Maqsood
caught17
Khalid Kail
caught812
Ayaan Khan
caught3630
Shoaib Khan
bowled04
Mehran Khan
caught2716
Shakeel Ahmed
caught1110
Kaleemullah
not out64
Bilal Khan
not out12
Extras(lb 2, w 8)
Total125(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND11023.065
USA11021.451
CAN1010-1.451
IRE1010-3.065
PAK-----
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS11021.950
NAM11020.000
ENG10010.000
SCOT10010.000
OMA2020-0.975
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG11026.250
WI11020.411
UGA2112-2.952
PNG2020-0.434
NZ-----
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA11021.048
NED11020.539
NEP1010-0.539
SL1010-1.048
BAN-----
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved