Netherlands bowl and bring in Aryan Dutt; Bangladesh unchanged

Toss Netherlands chose to bowl vs Bangladesh

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards elected to field against Bangladesh in the first international fixture at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown in nearly a decade. The toss was delayed by half an hour due to drizzle in the morning but the forecast is clear for the rest of the day.

Netherlands made one change to their playing XI from their previous game against South Africa bringing in offspinner Aryan Dutt for his first game of the tournament in place of Teja Nidamanuru.

"Not many teams know the conditions here," Edwards said at the toss. "Our boys are just looking forward to it and give ourselves every chance."

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto did not mind batting first, but also said his side will need to be careful with the new ball upfront. Bangladesh will be going in with the same playing XI as the previous game against South Africa.

With South Africa already through to the Super Eight from Group D, a win here win is critical for both teams in going forward to the next round.

Netherlands: 1 Max O'Dowd, 2 Michael Levitt, 3 Vikramjit Singh, 4 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 5 Bas de Leede, 6 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Aryan Dutt, 9 Tim Pringle, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Vivian Kingma