Netherlands bowl and bring in Aryan Dutt; Bangladesh unchanged
The toss was delayed by half an hour due to some early morning drizzle
Toss Netherlands chose to bowl vs Bangladesh
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards elected to field against Bangladesh in the first international fixture at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown in nearly a decade. The toss was delayed by half an hour due to drizzle in the morning but the forecast is clear for the rest of the day.
Netherlands made one change to their playing XI from their previous game against South Africa bringing in offspinner Aryan Dutt for his first game of the tournament in place of Teja Nidamanuru.
"Not many teams know the conditions here," Edwards said at the toss. "Our boys are just looking forward to it and give ourselves every chance."
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto did not mind batting first, but also said his side will need to be careful with the new ball upfront. Bangladesh will be going in with the same playing XI as the previous game against South Africa.
With South Africa already through to the Super Eight from Group D, a win here win is critical for both teams in going forward to the next round.
Netherlands and Bangladesh have both won one and lost one game each so far in this tournament. Netherlands won their opening game against Nepal by a six-wicket margin and then reduced South Africa to 12 for 4 in their defence of 103 before David Miller and Tristan Stubbs took them home. Bangladesh, on the other hand, started with a close win against Sri Lanka and then went down to South Africa in a pulsating last-over thriller.
Netherlands: 1 Max O'Dowd, 2 Michael Levitt, 3 Vikramjit Singh, 4 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 5 Bas de Leede, 6 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Aryan Dutt, 9 Tim Pringle, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Vivian Kingma
Bangladesh: 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das (wk), 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Tanzim Hasan, 10 Taskin Ahmed 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Ashish Pant is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo