Matches (19)
T20 World Cup (5)
T20 Blast (8)
CE Cup (4)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
IND v SA [W] (1)
RESULT
34th Match, Group B, North Sound, June 15, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
(10/10 ov) 122/5
Namibia FlagNamibia
(10/10 ov, T:126) 84/3

England won by 41 runs (DLS method)

Player Of The Match
47* (20) & 2 catches
harry-brook
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Hope for England as rain relents to allow 11-over contest against Namibia

Namibia won the toss, after a delay of more than three hours, and chose to bowl in Antigua

Valkerie Baynes
Valkerie Baynes
15-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
England's hopes went down as the wait continued, England vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2024, North Sound, June 15, 2024

England endured a long wait for their crucial game against Namibia to begin  •  Getty Images

Namibia chose to bowl vs England
Namibia won a delayed toss and opted to bowl first against England in their final, rain-hit T20 World Cup Group B fixture in Antigua, cut to 11 overs per side.
England were sweating on persistent rain that delayed the toss by three hours and ultimately resulted in an overs reduction but, crucially for the defending champions, there will be a match if the weather obliges from now on. The powerplay will last three overs and one bowler can bowl an maximum of three overs.
They started the day needing to avoid a second washout in four games and to beat Namibia, and then await the outcome of Australia vs Scotland to know for sure whether they will progress to the Super Eight phase.
A thumping win against Oman helped England's cause immensely after a lacklustre start in which their opening match - against Scotland - was rained off and they lost to Australia by 36 runs.
A start on Saturday, albeit delayed, meant England could wrest control of their fate from the elements. Namibia, meanwhile, cannot progress to the next stage after one win and two defeats so far.
England made two changes to the side which hammered Oman, bringing in Sam Curran for Will Jacks and Chris Jordan for Mark Wood. Namibia bolstered their batting line-up with JP Kotze replacing Ben Shikongo.
This is the first meeting between England and Namibia in T20 internationals - only their second in official international history - and will be played on the same pitch that was used for England's record eight-wicket victory with 101 balls to spare over Oman. There's a short boundary of 59 metres to the right-hander's off side and 69 metres to the leg side at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.
Jos Buttler, England's captain, said he would have opted to bowl also but was relieved to be playing after a nervous wait. "It's been frustrating but delighted we're getting a game on," he said at the toss.
Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, 2 Michael van Lingen, 3 Jan Frylinck, 4 JP Kotze, 5 Gehrard Erasmus (capt), 6 JJ Smit, 7 David Wiese, 8 Zane Green, 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 11 Jack Brassell
England: Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Reece Topley
NamibiaEnglandEngland vs NamibiaICC Men's T20 World Cup

Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
ENG 100%
ENGNAM
100%50%100%ENG InningsNAM Innings

Over 10 • NAM 84/3

David Wiese c Brook b Archer 27 (12b 2x4 2x6 17m) SR: 225
W
England won by 41 runs (DLS method)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Namibia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
M van Lingen
caught3329
N Davin
retired out1816
D Wiese
caught2712
MG Erasmus
not out13
JJ Smit
not out01
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 2)
Total84(3 wkts; 10 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
CAN4123-0.493
PAK31220.191
IRE3021-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS33063.580
ENG42153.611
SCOT32052.164
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG33064.230
WI33062.596
NZ3122-0.241
UGA4132-4.510
PNG3030-0.886
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN32140.478
NED3122-0.408
NEP3021-0.293
SL3021-0.777
Full Table