Live report - England vs South Africa: Group 2 pace-setters clash

Live
Live report - England vs South Africa: Group 2 pace-setters clashBy Firdose Moonda
SA opening stand shines
It's been tough going for the top-order at this World Cup, reflected in the fact that Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks have now gone on to their highest opening stand of the tournament:
41 off four overs
And still going.
De Kock has been the major contributor and took 17 runs off Jofra Archer's opening over. All told, that over cost 21 runs - Archer's second-most expensive in international cricket.
�
�
�1
�1
First boundaries on the board
De Kock has won the early exchange, hitting Moeen down the ground for four, and then six.
•
1
1
•
4
6
�
�1
�2
�1
Match Ups v De Kock
Reece Topley is opening the bowling and its likely so will Moeen Ali. They've both got good records against de Kock.
Topley v De Kock : 6 matches, 4 dismissals
Moeen v De Kock : 15 matches, 6 dismissals
�
�2
�
�
Catch our live show with Morne Morkel, Andy Flower and Anil Kumble before play starts:
�
�1
�
�
England bowl, Baartman back for South Africa
Jos Buttler put South Africa in on a fresh pitch and anticipates some swing in humid, windy conditions. England are unchanged after their win over West Indies. Meanwhile, South Africa have shelved the experiment of two specialist spinners and brought back Ottneil Baartman for Tabraiz Shamsi.
Here's confirmation of the two XIs:
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markam, 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Ottneil Baartman, 11 Anrich Nortje
England: 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (capt, wk), 3 Jonny Bairstow, 4 Harry Brook, 5 Moeen Ali, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Mark Wood, 11 Reece Topley
�
�
�1
�
History says South Africa
The numbers tell us there's a clear favourite:
Overall: Played:25 England:12 South Africa:12 No-Result:1
At T20 World Cups : Played:6 South Africa:4 England:2
And here's a reminder of their last meeting in Sharjah in 2021. The problem? Rassie van der Dussen, who top-scored with 94*, is not in South Africa's squad.
�1
�2
�
�
It's a good day in St Lucia
Hello, hello! And welcome to ESPNcricinfo's coverage of what should be an epic Super Eight clash between the defending champions England and the perennial wanna-be champions South Africa.
On the face of it, they're looking good eh? Five out of five, all tense wins where they could have come undone but didn't, and now - you'd think they're up for their biggest challenge.
England have moved on from the tabloid fodder of a first round exit and have made some strong gains in net run-rate. Can they keep the curve trending upwards? We shall see.
For now, we've got this from Matt Roller on the ground:
"As you might expect, it's pretty quiet at the Daren Sammy Ground 45 mins before the toss in St Lucia's first day game. This is the fifth match here in seven days and after the locals turned out for back-to-back West Indies fixtures, it might be sparse today beyond the relatively small number of English tourists. Right now, the DJ is blaring out Fred Again over the speakers but the only people listening are the players, event staff and a handful of journalists. We're one strip over from Wednesday night which means the boundary dimensions are slightly more even... but that may bring the wind into play even more, and it's currently blowing a gale."
�
�2
�
�