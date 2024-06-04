Netherlands elect to field under heavy overcast skies in Dallas

Edwards expected the ball to swing early with the heavy overhead conditions in place. Netherlands went in with three fast bowlers in Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma and Logan van Beek, while Tim Pringle will take care of the spinning duties. Bas de Leede and Sybrand Engelbrecht slotted in as allrounders. They have Max O'Dowd and Michael Levitt up top, with Vikramjit Singh likely to come in at No. 3.