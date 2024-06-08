Matches (16)
Innings break
16th Match, Group D, New York, June 08, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
South Africa chose to field.

Current RR: 5.15
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 37/3 (7.40)
forecasterWin Probability:NED 5.12%SA 94.88%
South Africa ask Netherlands to bat; both teams unchanged

Both teams won their opening matches of the tournament, and are looking to make it two-in-two

Ekanth
08-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
3:21

Morkel: South Africa cannot expect to roll Netherlands over

Toss South Africa won the toss and chose to field vs Netherlands
Aiden Markram, the South Africa captain, won the toss and put Netherlands in to bat on a sunny Saturday morning in New York in their T20 World Cup 2024 fixture.
Both teams are unchanged from their respective wins against Sri Lanka and Nepal.
South Africa have four fast bowlers in their line-up, including Marco Jansen as the bowling allrounder. Keshav Maharaj is their only frontline spinner, with Markram providing back-up.
Netherlands have Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede as the pace-bowling options. Tim Pringle, who was the Player of the Match in their previous game, is their specialist spinner. Netherlands haven't needed Sybrand Engelbrecht's services with the ball of late, but their captain Scott Edwards said he was fit to bowl if required.
Markram noted that "the wicket looks different" from the one on which they played Sri Lanka. That match was a low-scoring one, with South Africa bowling Sri Lanka out for 77 and then having a tough time in the chase before getting there in 16.2 overs.
The New York pitch has been the subject of criticism because of the variable bounce on offer. However, pitch No. 1 was used for the first game whereas this game will be played on pitch No. 2.
Netherlands beat South Africa in the previous T20I World Cup to cost them a spot in the semi-finals as well as in their ODI World Cup fixture last year.
Netherlands: 1 Max O'Dowd, 2 Michael Levitt, 3 Vikramjit Singh, 4 Scott Edwards (capt, wk), 5 Teja Nidamanuru, 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Tim Pringle, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Vivian Kingma
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Heinrich Klaasen, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11Ottneil Baartman
Over 20 • NED 103/9

Sybrand Engelbrecht c Jansen b Baartman 40 (45b 2x4 1x6 63m) SR: 88.88
Tim Pringle c Markram b Baartman 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
Logan van Beek c Nortje b Baartman 23 (22b 3x4 0x6 34m) SR: 104.54
Netherlands Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
M Levitt
caught03
MP O'Dowd
caught26
Vikramjit Singh
bowled1217
SA Engelbrecht
caught4045
BFW de Leede
caught616
SA Edwards
run out109
AT Nidamanuru
caught01
LV van Beek
caught2322
TJG Pringle
caught02
PA van Meekeren
not out11
Extras(lb 2, nb 2, w 5)
Total103(9 wkts; 20 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
USA22040.626
IND11023.065
CAN2112-0.274
PAK10100.000
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SCOT21030.736
AUS11021.950
NAM2112-0.309
ENG10010.000
OMA2020-0.975
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG22045.225
WI11020.411
UGA2112-2.952
PNG2020-0.434
NZ1010-4.200
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA11021.048
NED11020.539
BAN11020.379
NEP1010-0.539
SL2020-0.777
Full Table
