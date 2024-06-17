Matches (14)
Live
38th Match, Group D (N), Gros Islet, June 16, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(15.5/20 ov) 133/4
Netherlands FlagNetherlands

Netherlands chose to field.

Current RR: 8.40
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 50/2 (10.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:SL 177
Netherlands opt to bowl in search of big win for Super Eight ticket

Both teams are unchanged for this game in Gros Islet

Madushka Balasuriya
17-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Vivian Kingma bowled four straight overs and took 2 for 12, Netherlands vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024, New York, June 8, 2024

Netherlands will have one eye on the Bangladesh vs Nepal match  •  Associated Press

Toss Netherlands chose to bowl vs Sri Lanka
Eyeing a big win for Super Eight qualification, Netherlands have put Sri Lanka in to bat in Gros Islet.
With one eye on the Bangladesh vs Nepal game in Kingstown, Scott Edwards said he expects any potential qualification permutations to come into it in the second innings but that they were primarily focused on the result. Wanindu Hasaranga said that they too would have bowled and were simply looking to end the tournament on a good note.
In terms of the pitch and conditions, there's a strong breeze of about 13kph coming from the north-east direction - something to be watchful about for the batters. There's also expected to be some assistance for the spinners, though in general the pitch is expected to be good for batting.
Both teams are unchanged from their previous games.
Netherlands: 1 Michael Levitt, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Vikramjit Singh, 4 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 5 Scott Edwards (capt, wk), 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Tim Pringle, 9 Aryan Dutt, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Vivian Kingma
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamindu Mendis, 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Nuwan Thushara
Netherlands Sri Lanka Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Men's T20 World Cup

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG33064.230
WI33062.596
NZ3122-0.241
UGA4132-4.510
PNG3030-0.886
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN32140.478
NED3122-0.408
NEP3021-0.293
SL3021-0.777
Full Table