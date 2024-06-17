Netherlands opt to bowl in search of big win for Super Eight ticket
Both teams are unchanged for this game in Gros Islet
Toss Netherlands chose to bowl vs Sri Lanka
Eyeing a big win for Super Eight qualification, Netherlands have put Sri Lanka in to bat in Gros Islet.
With one eye on the Bangladesh vs Nepal game in Kingstown, Scott Edwards said he expects any potential qualification permutations to come into it in the second innings but that they were primarily focused on the result. Wanindu Hasaranga said that they too would have bowled and were simply looking to end the tournament on a good note.
In terms of the pitch and conditions, there's a strong breeze of about 13kph coming from the north-east direction - something to be watchful about for the batters. There's also expected to be some assistance for the spinners, though in general the pitch is expected to be good for batting.
Both teams are unchanged from their previous games.
Netherlands: 1 Michael Levitt, 2 Max O'Dowd, 3 Vikramjit Singh, 4 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 5 Scott Edwards (capt, wk), 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Logan van Beek, 8 Tim Pringle, 9 Aryan Dutt, 10 Paul van Meekeren, 11 Vivian Kingma
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kamindu Mendis, 4 Dhananjaya de Silva, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Matheesha Pathirana, 11 Nuwan Thushara