Sybrand Engelbrecht retires from international cricket

He has retired now at 35, having played exactly half his international cricket - eight of his 12 ODIs and four of his 12 T20Is - in World Cups. He finishes with 385 ODI runs at an average of 35.00, with two half-centuries, and 280 T20I runs at 31.11 and a strike rate of 132.70. He was Netherlands' highest run-getter at this T20 World Cup, with 98 runs at 24.50 including 40 and 33 in close defeats to Full Members South Africa and Bangladesh.