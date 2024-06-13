Matches (10)
25th Match, Group A, New York, June 12, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
110/8
India FlagIndia
(18.2/20 ov, T:111) 111/3

India won by 7 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)

4/9
arshdeep-singh
118.72 ptsImpact List
arshdeep-singh
Suryakumar and Arshdeep the architects of hard-fought India win

A spirited USA unit knocked over Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma early on in the chase of 111, before India got the job done to book their Super Eights spot

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
12-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
1:08

Is Arshdeep now India's No. 2 in the pace attack?

India 111 for 3 (Suryakumar 50*, Dube 31*, Netravalkar 2-18) beat USA 110 for 8 (Nitish 27, Taylor 24, Arshdeep 4-9, Hardik 2-14) by seven wickets
USA had several things going against them.
The conditions: Before today, they'd never played at Nassau County Stadium; this was India's fourth game at the venue.
Personnel: Monank Patel, the designated captain, was out injured.
The toss: Rohit Sharma called correctly and asked USA to bat in seaming conditions.
Experience: A motley crew with day jobs against cricketing royalty.
It had all the makings of a one-sided fare. Except, it was anything but.
At one stage, with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both dismissed by Saurabh Netravalkar, and India 15 for 2 in chase of 111, USA dared to dream.
When Rishabh Pant was castled by Ali Khan, thirty-thousand screaming fans, many of them Indian-Americans, gave more wings to those dreams.
This was now USA's game to lose.
But in Suryakumar Yadav, India had a crisis man who bailed them out of choppy waters. He was helped along by Shivam Dube during the course of a half-century stand that proved to be a game-changer.
India are now through to the Super Eights, but USA are still very much masters of their own fate; a win over Ireland, even a washout, will see them through, ahead of Pakistan whom they famously beat in a Super Over thriller last week.

Netravalkar's Gibbs moment?

Fifty-three needed off 45.
USA were bowling cutters into the pitch. Suryakumar was struggling to hit the ball off the square, and was trying to manufacture strokes. Most times, it comes off. Here, it wasn't.
An over after nearly getting bowled trying to sweep Corey Anderson off his length, he tried to open the bat face to play his trademark loft, only to slice the ball high. Saurabh Netravalkar circled under it after doing exceedingly well to get to the ball running back from short third, but couldn't hold on to the chance.
The superhero who could not put a foot wrong until then was human, after all.

Netravalkar's dream beginning

Virat Kohli first. Rohit Sharma next.
The ball that felled Kohli in the first over was a dream delivery. The batter nicking off with a perfect away-going delivery that had him jabbing. It was only Kohli's second golden duck in T20Is.
The ball that got Rohit was somewhat similar. Except it was a lot closer to the stumps and had Rohit turning the face of the bat to take the leading edge. At mid-off, Harmeet Singh, Rohit's school junior by a few years, ran back and held on.
India were shell-shocked at 15 for 2, which soon became 44 for 3 when Rishabh Pant was out to one that skidded low and through his defence.

Suryakumar, Dube dig in to allay nerves

It was almost as if the reprieve of Suryakumar deflated USA.
Suddenly, Aaron Jones was switching fields every ball, running up to have a chat between deliveries, all of it playing into the hands of the batters. Twice, USA were warned about delaying the game by not beginning their next over within their 60-second allowance. When they erred for a third time, the umpires awarded five penalty runs to India.
From 35 off 30, India now needed a run-a-ball 30. It didn't matter then that Dube had at one point been struggling on 5 off 14, or that Suryakumar was far from his 360-degree mode.
In the 17th over, India truly broke the stranglehold when Suryakumar picked Shadley van Schalkwyk's medium pace for a lofted six over extra cover and a trademark flick over his shoulder for four off back-to-back deliveries.
Off the first ball of the 19th, he got to a 49-ball half-century. The winning runs were hit one legitimate delivery later when Dube dug out a yorker-length delivery to long-off. It could have so easily been another knock that had Dube's self-doubts spiralling, but that he dug in to remain unbeaten on 31 in what was a hard scrap should give him lot of confidence.

Arshdeep's career-best has USA hobbling

The day began with a two-wicket opening over in which Arshdeep Singh swung the ball back in. Shayan Jahangir, replacing Monank Patel, was out lbw, and Andries Gous picked out mid-off attempting to pull a skiddy short ball.
It wasn't until Nitish Kumar and Corey Anderson added 25 off 18 heading into the final overs that USA had some injection of momentum that gave them a chance of getting towards 120.
However, overs 16-18 scuppered those plans. Hardik bowled a wicket-maiden in the 17th, dismissing Anderson for his second wicket, and Arshdeep had Harmeet Singh - who had top-edged Bumrah for a six to get off the mark - caught behind.
USA ended up with 110, which they'd look back at and wonder what could've been had they only got 10 more.
Arshdeep SinghSaurabh NetravalkarSuryakumar YadavShivam DubeUnited States of AmericaIndiaU.S.A. vs IndiaICC Men's T20 World Cup

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
IND 99.77%
USAIND
100%50%100%USA InningsIND Innings

Over 19 • IND 106/3

India won by 7 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
Rohit on Suryakumar: 'He showed he's got a different game as well'

Suryakumar and Arshdeep the architects of hard-fought India win

India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RG Sharma
caught36
V Kohli
caught01
RR Pant
bowled1820
SA Yadav
not out5049
S Dube
not out3135
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 2, pen 5)
Total111(3 wkts; 18.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33061.137
USA32140.127
PAK31220.191
CAN3122-0.493
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS33063.580
SCOT32052.164
NAM3122-2.098
ENG2011-1.800
OMA3030-1.613
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG22045.225
WI22043.574
UGA3122-4.217
PNG2020-0.434
NZ1010-4.200
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA33060.603
BAN21120.075
NED21120.024
NEP2011-0.539
SL3021-0.777
Full Table
