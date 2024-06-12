USA hit with first ever stop-clock penalty at crucial time

USA became the first team to be penalised according to the new stop-clock regulations put in place to speed up the pace of play in T20 international cricket. They suffered the penalty, which is imposed after the fielding side fails to start the next over within a minute of the previous one ending for the third time in an innings, during a crucial phase of India's chase in New York

At the start of the 16th over of their T20 World Cup group game, India needed 35 runs and were in a tricky position on a tough batting pitch, but the equation was reduced to 30 off 30 balls after the penalty. The stop clock to help speed up over rates became a permanent feature in men's ODIs and T20Is from June 1.

The relevant regulation says: "The clock will be used to regulate the amount of time taken between overs. If the bowling team is not ready to bowl the next over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed, a five-run penalty will be imposed the third time it happens in an innings."

The trial period for this playing condition had encouraging results in terms of over rates. "The results of the stop-clock trial were presented to the Chief Executives' Committee (CEC), which demonstrated that around 20 minutes per ODI match had been saved in time," ICC said when ratifying the regulation for all international limited-overs cricket played by men. During the trial period, no team was found to have exceeded the one-minute limit between overs three times in an innings, which makes this the first five-run penalty for this offence.

The umpires were seen explaining what had happened to Aaron Jones, USA's stand-in captain in the absence of the injured Monank Patel. India went on to beat USA by seven wickets and 10 balls to spare.