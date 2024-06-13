Ravindra among three changes as New Zealand opt to bowl

Stead had hinted that they are looking at Ravindra mainly as a top order batter, but also said he can slot into the middle order as well.

"I think it's probably more at the top of the order, and he then provides you with spin options as well," Stead said at the pre-match press conference. "But part of our preparation with Rachin was understanding that that may not be the position that he is ultimately in. And so we've played him in those middle-order positions as well where he can... I think it's helped him to expand his roles and expand his understanding of batting and bowling in those situations."