Live
26th Match, Group C (N), Tarouba, June 12, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
West Indies FlagWest Indies
149/9
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(0.5/20 ov, T:150) 2/0

New Zealand need 148 runs in 115 balls.

Current RR: 2.40
 • Required RR: 7.72
forecasterWin Probability:NZ 69.65%WI 30.35%
Report

Ravindra among three changes as New Zealand opt to bowl

West Indies went in with an unchanged XI for the third straight game

Abhimanyu Bose
13-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
A fan with the Trinidad and Tobago flag at the Brian Lara Stadium, West Indies vs New Zealand, Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Tarouba, June 12, 2024

A fan with the Trinidad and Tobago flag at the Brian Lara Stadium ahead of its first World Cup game  •  Getty Images

New Zealand chose to bowl against West Indies
New Zealand won the toss and asked West Indies to bat as the T20 World Cup 2024 moved to the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba for the first time.
New Zealand know they will be in danger of elimination with a defeat today, with West Indies and Afghanistan already on four points in Group C. Their head coach Gary Stead had said on the eve of the game that they don't want to chop and change too much, but New Zealand made three of four possible changes from the side that slumped to defeat against Afghanistan in their first game of the campaign.
James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee replaced Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry.
Stead had hinted that they are looking at Ravindra mainly as a top order batter, but also said he can slot into the middle order as well.
"I think it's probably more at the top of the order, and he then provides you with spin options as well," Stead said at the pre-match press conference. "But part of our preparation with Rachin was understanding that that may not be the position that he is ultimately in. And so we've played him in those middle-order positions as well where he can... I think it's helped him to expand his roles and expand his understanding of batting and bowling in those situations."
West Indies, meanwhile, named the same XI for the third match in a row as they looked to make it six points out of six and secure a spot in the Super Eight.
West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Johnson Charles, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie
New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Rachin Ravindra, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult
Win Probability
WI 100%
WINZ
100%50%100%WI InningsNZ Innings

Current Over 1 • NZ 2/0

NZ needed 148 runs from 115 balls
Powered by Smart Stats
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
DP Conway
not out12
FH Allen
not out13
Total2(0 wkts; 0.5 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND33061.137
USA32140.127
PAK31220.191
CAN3122-0.493
IRE2020-1.712
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS33063.580
SCOT32052.164
NAM3122-2.098
ENG2011-1.800
OMA3030-1.613
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AFG22045.225
WI22043.574
UGA3122-4.217
PNG2020-0.434
NZ1010-4.200
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA33060.603
BAN21120.075
NED21120.024
NEP2011-0.539
SL3021-0.777
Full Table
