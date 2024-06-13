Ravindra among three changes as New Zealand opt to bowl
West Indies went in with an unchanged XI for the third straight game
New Zealand chose to bowl against West Indies
New Zealand won the toss and asked West Indies to bat as the T20 World Cup 2024 moved to the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba for the first time.
New Zealand know they will be in danger of elimination with a defeat today, with West Indies and Afghanistan already on four points in Group C. Their head coach Gary Stead had said on the eve of the game that they don't want to chop and change too much, but New Zealand made three of four possible changes from the side that slumped to defeat against Afghanistan in their first game of the campaign.
James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra and Tim Southee replaced Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry.
Stead had hinted that they are looking at Ravindra mainly as a top order batter, but also said he can slot into the middle order as well.
"I think it's probably more at the top of the order, and he then provides you with spin options as well," Stead said at the pre-match press conference. "But part of our preparation with Rachin was understanding that that may not be the position that he is ultimately in. And so we've played him in those middle-order positions as well where he can... I think it's helped him to expand his roles and expand his understanding of batting and bowling in those situations."
West Indies, meanwhile, named the same XI for the third match in a row as they looked to make it six points out of six and secure a spot in the Super Eight.
West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Johnson Charles, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Andre Russell, 8 Romario Shepherd, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie
New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Rachin Ravindra, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult
Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo