Live Report - Unbeaten SA face WI in virtual quarter-final

The equation is simple: Whoever wins this match between co-hosts and two-time champions West Indies and perennial wanna-be champions South Africa (that name's gonna stick now) will advance to the semi-finals. England, after they were all but written-off following their wash-out against Scotland, became the first team to book a place in the final four after they dominated USA earlier today (or yesterday, depending on your time zone). They chased 115 inside 10 overs, which also gave their net run-rate a hell of a boost. So if South Africa win and move to six points, they will top this group but if West Indies win, England could top the group depending on NRR. That's quite some turnaround for the defending champions.