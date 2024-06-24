Matches (14)
50th Match, Super Eights, Group 2 (N), North Sound, June 23, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
South Africa chose to field.

Current RR: 6.00
forecasterLive Forecast:WI 166
Updated 17 mins ago • Published 23-Jun-2024

Live Report - Unbeaten SA face WI in virtual quarter-final

By Firdose Moonda

Mayers v South Africa

Apart from his experience in the SA20, here's Kyle Mayers v South Africa - look at those starts he got recently.
SA toss and bowl

Aiden Markram has decided to chase in South Africa's must-win game against West Indies, in anticipation of the wicket "not getting worse," as the evening goes on. In fact, he hopes it will get better but admitted that South Africa have yet to put together the perfect game. And ... South Africa have gone back to their two spinner combination. So no Ottneil Baartman and Tabraiz Shamsi is in.
Rovmann Powell also wanted to bowl first but hopes West Indies would be able to adapt quickly on a ground they know well. They've done what we suspected and brought Kyle Mayers into the XI, but not at the expense of Shai Hope. Johnson Charles, who found form when West Indies toured South Africa in early 2023, has been left out.
West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Rovman Powell (capt), 5 Andre Russell, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Obed McCoy, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Tabraiz Shamsi, 11 Anrich Nortje
Selection choices?

There's at least one facing each team:
South Africa will need to decide on whether to use a second specialist spinner, like they did when they played USA at this venue, or to keep a fourth seamer on hand which boils down to picking between Tabraiz Shamsi and Ottneil Baartman.
West Indies have a similar choice and will be looking at one of Romario Shepherd or Roston Chase. Their decisions may also be complicated by the possibility of playing Kyle Mayers, who came into the squad for the injured Brandon King, and knows the South Africans well from his time in the SA20. But Shai Hope's unbeaten 82 against USA could keep him in the XI for now.
Not long until we have the answers to these questions. We'll find out in 15 minutes.
Knockout time... already

Good morning/afternoon/evening - depending where in the world you're joining us from.
It's quarterfinal time at the T20 World Cup even though there were no quarterfinals scheduled. How lucky are we?
The equation is simple: Whoever wins this match between co-hosts and two-time champions West Indies and perennial wanna-be champions South Africa (that name's gonna stick now) will advance to the semi-finals. England, after they were all but written-off following their wash-out against Scotland, became the first team to book a place in the final four after they dominated USA earlier today (or yesterday, depending on your time zone). They chased 115 inside 10 overs, which also gave their net run-rate a hell of a boost. So if South Africa win and move to six points, they will top this group but if West Indies win, England could top the group depending on NRR. That's quite some turnaround for the defending champions.
Let's take a look at the points table from this group.
West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
KR Mayers
not out12
SD Hope
not out00
Extras(w 1)
Total2(0 wkts; 0.2 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND22042.425
AUS21120.223
AFG2112-0.650
BAN2020-2.489
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
ENG32141.992
SA22040.625
WI21121.814
USA3030-3.906
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Full Table