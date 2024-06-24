Live Report - Unbeaten SA face WI in virtual quarter-final

Live
Live Report - Unbeaten SA face WI in virtual quarter-finalBy Firdose Moonda
Mayers v South Africa
Apart from his experience in the SA20, here's Kyle Mayers v South Africa - look at those starts he got recently.
SA toss and bowl
Aiden Markram has decided to chase in South Africa's must-win game against West Indies, in anticipation of the wicket "not getting worse," as the evening goes on. In fact, he hopes it will get better but admitted that South Africa have yet to put together the perfect game. And ... South Africa have gone back to their two spinner combination. So no Ottneil Baartman and Tabraiz Shamsi is in.
Rovmann Powell also wanted to bowl first but hopes West Indies would be able to adapt quickly on a ground they know well. They've done what we suspected and brought Kyle Mayers into the XI, but not at the expense of Shai Hope. Johnson Charles, who found form when West Indies toured South Africa in early 2023, has been left out.
West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Rovman Powell (capt), 5 Andre Russell, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Roston Chase, 8 Obed McCoy, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Gudakesh Motie
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Tristan Stubbs, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 David Miller, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Tabraiz Shamsi, 11 Anrich Nortje
Selection choices?
There's at least one facing each team:
South Africa will need to decide on whether to use a second specialist spinner, like they did when they played USA at this venue, or to keep a fourth seamer on hand which boils down to picking between Tabraiz Shamsi and Ottneil Baartman.
West Indies have a similar choice and will be looking at one of Romario Shepherd or Roston Chase. Their decisions may also be complicated by the possibility of playing Kyle Mayers, who came into the squad for the injured Brandon King, and knows the South Africans well from his time in the SA20. But Shai Hope's unbeaten 82 against USA could keep him in the XI for now.
Not long until we have the answers to these questions. We'll find out in 15 minutes.
Knockout time... already
Good morning/afternoon/evening - depending where in the world you're joining us from.
It's quarterfinal time at the T20 World Cup even though there were no quarterfinals scheduled. How lucky are we?
The equation is simple: Whoever wins this match between co-hosts and two-time champions West Indies and perennial wanna-be champions South Africa (that name's gonna stick now) will advance to the semi-finals. England, after they were all but written-off following their wash-out against Scotland, became the first team to book a place in the final four after they dominated USA earlier today (or yesterday, depending on your time zone). They chased 115 inside 10 overs, which also gave their net run-rate a hell of a boost. So if South Africa win and move to six points, they will top this group but if West Indies win, England could top the group depending on NRR. That's quite some turnaround for the defending champions.
Let's take a look at the points table from this group.
