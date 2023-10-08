Dhaliwal, Sana star as Canada qualify for T20 World Cup for the first time in their history

Bermuda kept themselves in the chase, but two collapses at different times wash away their hopes

Canada 132 for 4 (Dhaliwal 45, Kirton 26, Sabir 2-34) beat Bermuda 93 (Fray 30, Leverock 23, Sana 3-4, Gordon 3-6, Dutta 2-16) by 39 runs

Canada have booked a place in the T20 World Cup for the first time after beating Bermuda by 39 runs in the final game of the Americas Region qualifier to secure a spot in the 2024 edition.

It was a straight shootout between Canada and Bermuda to determine who made it to the T20 World Cup co-hosted by USA and West Indies next year. Batting first in the rain-reduced 18-overs-a-side contest, Canada posted 132 for 4 with Navneet Dhaliwal leading the way with 45 off 38.

Canada lost opener and their highest run-scorer of the tournament Aaron Johnson in the fifth over but Dhaliwal held one end up. He added a 39-run third-wicket stand with Harsh Thaker before both batters fell off successive deliveries.

While Derrick Brangman sent back Thaker off the final ball of the 15th over, Dhaliwal fell first ball of the next to give Bermuda an opening. But Nicholas Kirton slammed 26 off 10 balls, which included two sixes and two fours to give Canada a strong finish. They smashed 37 in the final three overs including 20 off the final to reach 132 for 4.

In reply, Thaker had opener Tre Manders caught in his first over, but Kamau Leverock and Terryn Fray kept the chase on track. They added 50 for the second wicket off 44 balls before a collapse washed away Bermuda's hopes.

From 52 for 1, Bermuda slipped to 63 for 4 in the space of 11 balls with Nikhil Dutta picking two key wickets. Allan Douglas kept Bermuda's hopes alive, but once he fell for a 13-ball 22, another collapse ensued which saw them lose their last six wickets for just eight runs in 3.3 overs.