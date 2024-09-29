Matches (18)
ENG v AUS (1)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (2)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (1)
IRE vs SA (1)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
NZ Women vs SA Women, Warm-up at Dubai, Women's T20WC Warm-up, Sep 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Warm-up, Dubai, September 29, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
W
W
L
W
W
SA Women
L
L
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 16:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 312 Runs • 31.2 Avg • 113.45 SR
NZ-W8 M • 189 Runs • 37.8 Avg • 111.17 SR
SA-W9 M • 199 Runs • 33.17 Avg • 170.08 SR
SA-W9 M • 175 Runs • 25 Avg • 117.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 11.4 SR
NZ-W4 M • 8 Wkts • 4.68 Econ • 8.5 SR
SA-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 11.5 SR
SA-W8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 20.5 SR
Playing XI
NZ-W
SA-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|7he Sevens Stadium, Dubai
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee