NZ Women vs SA Women, Warm-up at Dubai, Women's T20WC Warm-up, Sep 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Warm-up, Dubai, September 29, 2024, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Today, 2:00 PM
1h:40m
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 16:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SW Bates
10 M • 312 Runs • 31.2 Avg • 113.45 SR
ML Green
8 M • 189 Runs • 37.8 Avg • 111.17 SR
CL Tryon
9 M • 199 Runs • 33.17 Avg • 170.08 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 175 Runs • 25 Avg • 117.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AC Kerr
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.47 Econ • 11.4 SR
LM Kasperek
4 M • 8 Wkts • 4.68 Econ • 8.5 SR
S Luus
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 11.5 SR
A Khaka
8 M • 8 Wkts • 6.99 Econ • 20.5 SR
Playing XI
NZ-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Sophie Devine (c)
Batting Allrounder
Leigh Kasperek 
Bowler
Lea Tahuhu 
Bowler
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Rowe 
Bowler
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Fran Jonas 
Bowler
Isabella Gaze 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Molly Penfold 
Bowler
Match details
7he Sevens Stadium, Dubai
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match days28 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
England
Anna Harris
India
Vrinda Rathi
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Jacqueline Williams
Match Referee
India
GS Lakshmi
