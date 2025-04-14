Matches (24)
PAK Women vs WI Women, 8th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (D/N), Lahore, April 14, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PAK Women
L
NR
L
W
W
WI Women
W
L
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:15
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W10 M • 286 Runs • 35.75 Avg • 71.85 SR
PAK-W10 M • 251 Runs • 27.89 Avg • 68.95 SR
WI-W8 M • 385 Runs • 64.17 Avg • 97.22 SR
WI-W10 M • 196 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 63.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 35.07 SR
PAK-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 41.9 SR
WI-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 29 SR
WI-W8 M • 14 Wkts • 4.46 Econ • 32.28 SR
Squad
PAK-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1449
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
|Match days
|14 April 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
