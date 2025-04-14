Matches (24)
IPL (4)
PSL (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WWC Qualifier (2)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (2)

PAK Women vs WI Women, 8th Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (D/N), Lahore, April 14, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Aliya Riaz
10 M • 286 Runs • 35.75 Avg • 71.85 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 251 Runs • 27.89 Avg • 68.95 SR
HK Matthews
8 M • 385 Runs • 64.17 Avg • 97.22 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 196 Runs • 24.5 Avg • 63.63 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nashra Sandhu
8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 35.07 SR
Fatima Sana
9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 41.9 SR
K Ramharack
10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.47 Econ • 29 SR
HK Matthews
8 M • 14 Wkts • 4.46 Econ • 32.28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Fatima Sana (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Aliya Riaz 
Allrounder
Diana Baig 
Bowler
Gull Feroza 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Muneeba Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Najiha Alvi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nashra Sandhu 
Bowler
Natalia Pervaiz 
Bowler
Omaima Sohail 
Top order Batter
Rameen Shamim 
Bowler
Sadia Iqbal 
Bowler
Shawaal Zulfiqar 
Batter
Sidra Amin 
Opening Batter
Sidra Nawaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Syeda Aroob Shah 
Allrounder
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1449
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
Match days14 April 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK-W22040.594
BAN-W11023.560
SCO-W21120.000
WI-W2112-0.060
IRE-W2020-0.530
THA-W1010-3.560
Full Table