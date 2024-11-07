Rahul fails as Neser rips through India A

Lunch India A 65 for 5 (Padikkal 26, Jurel 24*, Neser 4-16, Boland 1-22) vs Australia A

KL Rahul 's hopes of a Test recall as an opener took a blow, as did the hopes of several other India A candidates, as Australia's Test back-up seamer Michael Neser tore through their line-up on the opening morning of the four day clash with Australia A at the MCG.

After being sent in on a green, bouncy pitch, India slumped to 65 for 5 at lunch on day one with Neser claiming 4 for 16 from eight overs including a double-wicket maiden in the opening over of the day.

As expected, Rahul opened the batting but watched from the non-striker's as Neser had India Test hopeful Abhimanyu Easwaran caught in the gully. He was squared up trying to defend off the back foot to a rising delivery that was not express pace but it seamed and bounced to catch the shoulder of the bat.

Next ball, Sai Sudharsan , fresh off a century in Mackay, was caught at second slip in a similar manner. He was squared up on the crease unsure whether to play or leave a ball that rose across him. Again, it wasn't express pace but rather bounce and seam movement that caused him to run it off the face to slip.

Rahul then took strike to another of Australia's backup Test quicks in Scott Boland . He got off the mark with a lovely on-drive first ball. Three balls later Boland pulled the length back a touch, angled into off and seamed away to catch the edge and send Rahul on his way for four.

Neser then bowled a peach to Ruturaj Gaikwad. From wider of the crease he angled into off, the right-hander had to play, it seamed away late to take the edge and Cameron Bancroft took his second catch at second slip diving forward.

India A had slumped to 11 for 4 after 2.4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel steadied in the face some high-quality seam bowling. When Neser and Boland were given a rest they were not under as much pressure from Nathan McAndrew and Beau Webster who weren't quite as full with their lengths as the new ball pair. Offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli was given two overs early but didn't cause too many issues.