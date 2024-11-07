Matches (26)
Live
2nd unofficial Test, Melbourne, November 07 - 10, 2024, India A tour of Australia
India A FlagIndia A
(50.4 ov) 152/8
Australia A FlagAustralia A

Day 1 - Australia A chose to field.

Current RR: 3.00
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 39.2
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 33/0 (3.30)
Report

Rahul fails as Neser rips through India A

Neser bagged 4 for 16 including being on a hat-trick in the opening over while KL Rahul fell to Scott Boland as India A slumped to 65 for 5 at lunch

Alex Malcolm
07-Nov-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Michael Neser produced a dramatic start with two wickets in the first over, Australia A vs India A, 2nd four-day game, MCG, November 7, 2024

Michael Neser produced a dramatic start with two wickets in the first over  •  Getty Images

Lunch India A 65 for 5 (Padikkal 26, Jurel 24*, Neser 4-16, Boland 1-22) vs Australia A
KL Rahul's hopes of a Test recall as an opener took a blow, as did the hopes of several other India A candidates, as Australia's Test back-up seamer Michael Neser tore through their line-up on the opening morning of the four day clash with Australia A at the MCG.
After being sent in on a green, bouncy pitch, India slumped to 65 for 5 at lunch on day one with Neser claiming 4 for 16 from eight overs including a double-wicket maiden in the opening over of the day.
As expected, Rahul opened the batting but watched from the non-striker's as Neser had India Test hopeful Abhimanyu Easwaran caught in the gully. He was squared up trying to defend off the back foot to a rising delivery that was not express pace but it seamed and bounced to catch the shoulder of the bat.
Next ball, Sai Sudharsan, fresh off a century in Mackay, was caught at second slip in a similar manner. He was squared up on the crease unsure whether to play or leave a ball that rose across him. Again, it wasn't express pace but rather bounce and seam movement that caused him to run it off the face to slip.
Rahul then took strike to another of Australia's backup Test quicks in Scott Boland. He got off the mark with a lovely on-drive first ball. Three balls later Boland pulled the length back a touch, angled into off and seamed away to catch the edge and send Rahul on his way for four.
Neser then bowled a peach to Ruturaj Gaikwad. From wider of the crease he angled into off, the right-hander had to play, it seamed away late to take the edge and Cameron Bancroft took his second catch at second slip diving forward.
India A had slumped to 11 for 4 after 2.4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel steadied in the face some high-quality seam bowling. When Neser and Boland were given a rest they were not under as much pressure from Nathan McAndrew and Beau Webster who weren't quite as full with their lengths as the new ball pair. Offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli was given two overs early but didn't cause too many issues.
Australia A captain Nathan McSweeney turned back to Neser and Boland before lunch and Neser broke the 43-run stand with another superb delivery. Bowling around the wicket to Padikkal, he pitched short and wide with the left-hander thinking a cut shot was on. The ball swerved back at him late to cramp him completely and he sliced a thick edge to Rocchiccioli in the gully.
KL RahulMichael NeserAbhimanyu EaswaranScott BolandIndia A (India Blues)Australia AIndiaAustraliaIndia A vs Australia AIndia A tour of Australia

Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

India A Innings
Player NameRB
AR Easwaran
caught03
KL Rahul
caught44
B Sai Sudharsan
caught01
RD Gaikwad
caught46
D Padikkal
caught2655
DC Jurel
not out79173
K Nitish Kumar Reddy
caught1635
TK Kotian
bowled04
KK Ahmed
caught14
M Prasidh Krishna
not out1125
Extras(b 4, nb 6, w 1)
Total152(8 wkts; 50.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>