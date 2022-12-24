Matches (3)
2nd Test, Mirpur, December 22 - 26, 2022, India tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(50.6 ov) 227 & 153/6
India FlagIndia
314

Day 3 - Session 2: Bangladesh lead by 66 runs.

Current RR: 3.00
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 45
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 56/2 (5.60)
India have near-perfect session with the ball to keep Bangladesh on the back foot

Focus on Zakir-Litton partnership now with Bangladesh still trailing by 16

Mohammad Isam
1 hr ago
R Ashwin removed Najmul Hossain Shanto early on the third morning, Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Test, Mirpur, 3rd day, December 24, 2022

R Ashwin removed Najmul Hossain Shanto early on the third morning  •  AFP/Getty Images

Lunch Bangladesh 227 and 71 for 4 (Zakir 37*, Litton 0*, Axar 1-2) trail India 314 by 16 runs
India made the essential breakthroughs in the opening session of day three as Bangladesh went to lunch on 71 for 4. The visiting bowlers put together a fantastic effort as they complemented each other. Partnership bowling can be a clichéd term, but India projected exactly that during the first session.
Mushfiqur Rahim was the fourth wicket to fall in the over before the lunch interval putting Bangladesh in deep trouble. Only Zakir Hasan, playing only his second Test, remained unbeaten on 37, obdurate but solid.
The morning started quite brightly for Bangladesh when Zakir pristinely drove Mohammed Siraj down the ground off the second ball of the day. But it quickly turned sour. Najmul Hossain Shanto, having survived a close call against Ashwin, fell a minute later when the next ball zipped into his back pad.
Mominul Haque, who top scored with 84 in the first innings, made only five before edging Siraj. He flicked a boundary off the previous ball, which prompted his forward movement to the length delivery, the ball kissing his outside edge.
Bangladesh got stuck for the next half an hour, but Shakib Al Hasan and Zakir, hitting a boundary each, couldn't break the shackles. Jaydev Unadkat eventually took Shakib's wicket with a delivery that stuck on the wicket. Shakib's checked drive hit high on the bat, lobbing to cover where Shubman Gill took the easy catch.
Axar Patel became the fourth bowler to take a wicket in the session when he trapped Mushfiqur on the backfoot. The umpire gave it out, and while Mushfiqur reviewed, it was hitting leg-stump. He missed out on crossing 30 in the Test series, as he got out for 9 in this innings. His previous scores were 28, 23 and 26.
BangladeshIndiaBangladesh vs IndiaIndia in BangladeshICC World Test Championship

Mohammad Isam is ESPNcricinfo's Bangladesh correspondent. @isam84

Bangladesh Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Najmul Hossain Shantolbw531
Zakir Hasancaught51135
Mominul Haquecaught59
Shakib Al Hasancaught1336
Mushfiqur Rahimlbw919
Litton Dasnot out4052
Mehidy Hasan Mirazlbw05
Nurul Hasannot out2719
Extras(b 1, lb 1, w 1)
Total153(6 wkts; 50.6 ovs)
ICC World Test Championship
TEAMMWLDPTPCT
AUS1391312076.92
IND137428755.77
SA116507254.55
SL105416453.33
ENG22108412446.97
WI114525440.91
PAK124625638.89
NZ92612825.93
BAN111911612.12
Full Table
