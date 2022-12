Bangladesh opt to field; teams make two changes each

India also made two changes, with injuries forcing them to rejig their side. Their regular captain Rohit Sharma, who sustained a thumb injury while attempting - and dropping - a catch in the slips during the second ODI in Mirpur, has since returned to Mumbai to consult a specialist. In his absence, KL Rahul has taken charge of the side, while Ishan Kishan got his first game on tour and was lined up to open along with Shikhar Dhawan.