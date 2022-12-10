Bangladesh opt to field; teams make two changes each
Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali come in for Bangladesh, while India bring in Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav as injury replacements
Toss Bangladesh opt to bowl vs India
Bangladesh captain Litton Das won a third consecutive toss against India and chose to bowl on a grassy Chattogram pitch on Saturday. They made two changes, bringing in a fit-again Taskin Ahmed and local boy Yasir Ali in place of Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Taskin had missed the first two ODIs with a groin injury, but has now recovered sufficiently to get some game time ahead of the two-match Test series, which begins on December 14.
India also made two changes, with injuries forcing them to rejig their side. Their regular captain Rohit Sharma, who sustained a thumb injury while attempting - and dropping - a catch in the slips during the second ODI in Mirpur, has since returned to Mumbai to consult a specialist. In his absence, KL Rahul has taken charge of the side, while Ishan Kishan got his first game on tour and was lined up to open along with Shikhar Dhawan.
Left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav came in for Deepak Chahar, who is nursing a hamstring strain. Kuldeep, who had been added to the squad on the eve of the match, got the nod ahead of Shahbaz Ahmed as India's third spinner behind Axar Patel and Washington Sundar.
Bangladesh have already sealed the series 2-0, and this is now a chance for them to whitewash India and ramp up their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup.
Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (capt), 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Yasir Ali, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Ebadot Hossain
India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (capt & wk), 6 Washington Sundar, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Umran Malik
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo