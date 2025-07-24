Duckett, Crawley flatten India on day headlined by Pant's bravery
Ben Stokes took five to restrict India to 358 before India's bowlers fluffed their lines
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 166 runs for the opening wicket • Getty Images
England 225 for 2 (Duckett 94, Crawley 84) trail India 358 (Sai Sudharsan 61, Jaiswal 58, Stokes 5-72, Archer 3-73) by 133 runs
India had one high moment at Old Trafford, the kind that cuts through eras, uniting the hardcore fan, radicalising the casual ones and irritating those who have no idea about cricket because why is a video of a man walking down the stairs wearing weird body armour suddenly blowing up on social? Rishabh Pant's bravery cut through trivial things like match situations and results as he walked out to bat on a fractured foot, which is just as well because by the end of the day his team was fast losing control of the Manchester Test.
England's openers alone took a massive bite out of India's total of 358 as Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley put on a 166-run stand at 5.18 runs an over. It was accidental Bazball though. Neither of them was really looking to score quickly but they were given no choice in the matter by a bowling performance so error prone that packaging it as a highlights reel would be a missed opportunity. There's a word starting with 'B' and ending with 'looper' that fits better.
India might contend that they were doing what England had done. Jofra Archer bowled leg stump to left-handers and kept picking up wickets. When the debutant Anshul Kamboj tried that he gave up three fours in the second over. Ben Stokes claimed his first five-for in eight years by pitching the ball right up. When Mohammed Siraj tried that he kept getting driven for boundaries. It took until the last 45 minutes of play for a contest to break out as Ravindra Jadeja removed Crawley for 84 and Kamboj KO'd Duckett for 94.
It is a quirk of the Dukes ball that it isn't at its most threatening when its brand new. The lacquer needs to wear off, whch takes about 10-15 overs. India found ways to manage this period better in the previous Tests (barring maybe the second innings at Headingley) but here they were found rather wanting. Which meant even the last half hour when they had two new batters, including a skittish Ollie Pope, to prey on and England finally felt some pressure, it didn't really matter. They were 225 for 2 in 46 overs, with batting all the way down to No. 10 to get the other 133 they need to take a first-innings lead.
A largely uneventful morning session got its buck up when Stokes dismissed the stubborn Shardul Thakur for 41. The BCCI had sent word that Pant, who had injured his right foot on the first day's play so badly that he required four-wheeled transportation from the pitch to the dressing room, was available to bat if the team needed it. The assumption was he would come out as the last man standing. But, having come to the ground with the rest of the squad and spent much of the day in his whites, hanging with coach Gautam Gambhir, Pant grabbed his bat and his gloves and began to make his way down the stairs at Old Trafford.
Applause rained down from all corners. Cricket has seen its share of injured warriors. Anil Kumble with a bandage around his head. Graeme Smith with one working arm. Shamar Joseph steaming in with a broken toe. Rick McCosker and his shattered jaw. Moments like these transcend sport. They live on for years and years.
Pant's willingness to put his body on the line - he is set to miss the fifth Test - ushered India to an above par total. He finished with 54 off 75 balls and hit the 90th six of his Test career, equalling Virender Sehwag who holds the national record. He also went past 479 runs on this tour, which meant he eclipsed Alec Stewart and he now has the highest tally for a wicketkeeper in a Test series in England. Not bad for a man who came to his office wearing a moonboot.
Between those wild shots, the back flip celebrations, the silly mistakes, the commentary from behind the stumps, Pant's heart often goes unnoticed. It shouldn't. Not when it's so overwhelmingly big.
Alagappan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo