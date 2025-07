Duckett, Crawley flatten India on day headlined by Pant's bravery

A largely uneventful morning session got its buck up when Stokes dismissed the stubborn Shardul Thakur for 41. The BCCI had sent word that Pant, who had injured his right foot on the first day's play so badly that he required four-wheeled transportation from the pitch to the dressing room, was available to bat if the team needed it. The assumption was he would come out as the last man standing. But, having come to the ground with the rest of the squad and spent much of the day in his whites, hanging with coach Gautam Gambhir, Pant grabbed his bat and his gloves and began to make his way down the stairs at Old Trafford.