Duckett, Crawley flatten India on day headlined by Pant's bravery

It is a quirk of the Dukes ball that it isn't at its most threatening when its brand new. The lacquer needs to wear off, whch takes about 10-15 overs. India found ways to manage this period better in the previous Tests (barring maybe the second innings at Headingley) but here they were found rather wanting. Which meant even the last half hour when they had two new batters, including a skittish Ollie Pope, to prey on and England finally felt some pressure, it didn't really matter. They were 225 for 2 in 46 overs, with batting all the way down to No. 10 to get the other 133 they need to take a first-innings lead.