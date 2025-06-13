Matches (17)
WTC (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
Vitality Blast Men (6)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
NL Women vs USA Women (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
MLC (1)
WCL 2 (1)

India vs India A, Tour Match at Beckenham, ENG vs IND, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Tour Match, Beckenham, June 13 - 16, 2025, India tour of England
Prev
Next
India FlagIndia
India A FlagIndia A
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Photos
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
Series
India tour of England
India A tour of England
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days13,14,15,16 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
India in England News

Morkel 'blown away' by Bumrah's rhythm as India's preparation intensifies

India's bowling coach also talked up Nitish Kumar Reddy's ability to chip in with the ball

Morkel 'blown away' by Bumrah's rhythm as India's preparation intensifies

Reddy or Thakur? Both have work to do ahead of first Test

India will have to pick between two allrounders who are yet to hit their straps in England

Reddy or Thakur? Both have work to do ahead of first Test

Switch Hit: Windies a breeze for Brook

Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah sit down to discuss England's new white-ball era and the upcoming Tests against India

Switch Hit: Windies a breeze for Brook

Kotian, Kamboj star on final day as tour game ends in draw

Kotian and Kamboj shared a 121-run stand before Kamboj got two wickets in an over

Kotian, Kamboj star on final day as tour game ends in draw

Sai Sudharsan prepares for stern test of his technique

The batter was working with coach Gambhir and captain Gill ahead of a potential Test debut against England at Headingley

Sai Sudharsan prepares for stern test of his technique
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question