Matches (17)
WTC (1)
WI-A vs SA-A (1)
Vitality Blast Men (6)
Vitality Blast Women (3)
TNPL (1)
NL Women vs USA Women (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
MLC (1)
WCL 2 (1)
India vs India A, Tour Match at Beckenham, ENG vs IND, Jun 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
D
D
D
D
D
India A
W
D
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|13,14,15,16 June 2025 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
India in England News
Morkel 'blown away' by Bumrah's rhythm as India's preparation intensifies
India's bowling coach also talked up Nitish Kumar Reddy's ability to chip in with the ball
Reddy or Thakur? Both have work to do ahead of first Test
India will have to pick between two allrounders who are yet to hit their straps in England
Switch Hit: Windies a breeze for Brook
Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah sit down to discuss England's new white-ball era and the upcoming Tests against India
Kotian, Kamboj star on final day as tour game ends in draw
Kotian and Kamboj shared a 121-run stand before Kamboj got two wickets in an over