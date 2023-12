India, South Africa move on from World Cup heartbreak as Wanderers turn pink

With Quinton de Kock retired from ODIs, Reeza Hendricks is set to enjoy an unbroken run of games at the top of the order. He will want to make full use of that chance, though. While he has been in tremendous form in T20Is - he has scored seven fifties in his last 13 innings in the format - he has been less assured in ODIs so far, averaging under 30 after 31 innings. A 75-ball 85 against England during the World Cup showed just how gifted he is, but he still needs to show he can be consistent as well as eye-catching in the 50-overs format.