4th T20I, Lauderhill, August 12, 2023, India tour of West Indies and United States of America
PrevNext
West Indies FlagWest Indies
178/8
India FlagIndia
(8.3/20 ov, T:179) 90/0

India need 89 runs in 69 balls.

Current RR: 10.58
 • Required RR: 7.73
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 60/0 (12.00)
forecasterWin Probability:IND 87.66%WI 12.34%
West Indies bat, bring in Holder, Hope and Smith

India retained the same combination that won the third T20I in Providence

S Sudarshanan
12-Aug-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Shai Hope replaces Johnson Charles in West Indies' top order  •  Associated Press

Toss West Indies chose to bat vs India
The coin landed in West Indies' favour and Rovman Powell opted to bat first in the fourth T20I against India. This is the first of back-to-back games at Lauderhill in Florida.
West Indies rung in three changes after losing the third T20I. They brought in Shai Hope, Odean Smith and a fit-again Jason Holder, and left out Johnson Charles - who scored 3, 2 and 12 in the first three matches of the series - Roston Chase, and Alzarri Joseph.
India went with an unchanged XI, opting not to tinker with the combination that gave them their first win of the series.
West Indies and India have played six previous T20Is in Florida with India winning four, West Indies winning one, and one match washed out.
West Indies: 1 Brandon King, 2 Kyle Mayers, 3 Shai Hope, 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Rovman Powell (capt), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Odean Smith, 9 Jason Holder, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Obed McCoy
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Hardik Pandya (capt), 6 Sanju Samson (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mukesh Kumar
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

India Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
YBK Jaiswal
not out4226
Shubman Gill
not out4425
Extras(lb 4)
Total90(0 wkts; 8.3 ovs)
