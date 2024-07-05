Matches (14)
IND Women vs SA Women, 1st T20I at Chennai, IND v SA [W], Jul 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Chennai, July 05, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
India Women FlagIndia Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 280 Runs • 31.11 Avg • 106.06 SR
Shafali Verma
10 M • 195 Runs • 21.67 Avg • 126.62 SR
L Wolvaardt
8 M • 320 Runs • 64 Avg • 125 SR
A Bosch
9 M • 227 Runs • 28.38 Avg • 123.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 18 SR
RP Yadav
5 M • 10 Wkts • 5.05 Econ • 11.4 SR
N de Klerk
7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 14.5 SR
M Klaas
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 16.22 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
IND-W
SA-W
PLAYER
ROLE
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Amanjot Kaur 
Batting Allrounder
Shreyanka Patil 
Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Sajeevan Sajana 
Allrounder
Shabnam Shakil 
Bowler
Shafali Verma 
Opening Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Asha Sobhana 
Allrounder
Pooja Vastrakar 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1945
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days5 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
