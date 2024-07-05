Matches (14)
IND Women vs SA Women, 1st T20I at Chennai, IND v SA [W], Jul 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Chennai, July 05, 2024, South Africa Women tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
W
W
W
W
SA Women
W
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 280 Runs • 31.11 Avg • 106.06 SR
IND-W10 M • 195 Runs • 21.67 Avg • 126.62 SR
SA-W8 M • 320 Runs • 64 Avg • 125 SR
SA-W9 M • 227 Runs • 28.38 Avg • 123.36 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 18 SR
IND-W5 M • 10 Wkts • 5.05 Econ • 11.4 SR
SA-W7 M • 10 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 14.5 SR
SA-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.19 Econ • 16.22 SR
SQUAD
IND-W
SA-W
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1945
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|5 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
India Women vs South Africa Women News
Chennai's hard grind leaves India and South Africa wanting more Test cricket
South Africa, unused to the format, dug deep and found reserves of stamina within themselves, and India showed once again how much of a force they are
Rana's 10-wicket haul wraps up India's victory over South Africa
It was a ten-wicket victory but it went down to the final session of the final day in Chennai
Stats - India's hat-trick, records for Shafali and Wolvaardt
Shafali Varma, Sneh Rana and Laura Wolvaardt broke records in Chennai
Chloe Tryon returns to South Africa's T20I squad for series in India
South Africa play three T20Is in Chennai on July 5, 7 and 9