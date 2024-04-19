Matches (18)
34th Match (N), Lucknow, April 19, 2024, Indian Premier League
LSG chose to field.

Current RR: 3.60
forecasterLive Forecast:CSK 164
Updated 36 mins ago • Published Today

Live report - LSG vs CSK - LSG opt to bowl, bring in Henry

By Vishal Dikshit

Watch out for Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya has been LSG's second-most economical bowler (after Mayank Yadav) with an economy rate of 7.81 in an IPL season that has seen fours and sixes flying like never before and a run rate of 9.43. He hasn't picked too many wickets (yet), just three, but he keeps things very tight, and could be called upon against right-hand batters. What's most interesting is that he has match-ups of extremes against the top CSK batters. He either ties them down or is smashed around the park. Have a look:
  • Against Gaikwad – 52 off 27, no dismissals
  • Against Moeen – 23 off 9, no dismissals
  • Against Dube – 44 off 27, no dismissals
  • Against Jadeja – 15 off 15, two dismissals
  • Against Dhoni – 17 off 24, no dismissals

Toss and teams - LSG opt to bowl; Chahar back for CSK

The coin has been flipped and the home team has won it - LSG will bowl first. "Dew hasn't been a big factor here," KL Rahul says, "there have been no blunders from us." He also reveals that "the pitches have been relaid and it's the first time we're playing here." Only one change for them: Matt Henry comes in for Shamar Joseph.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has made two changes: Moeen Ali comes in for Daryl Mitchell and Deepak Chahar for Shardul Thakur. That is the big news for CSK then, Deepak Chahar is back fit and ready to play again after missing CSK's last two games.
This is a big ground, mind you, the square boundaries are 68 and 61 meters and the straight one as long as 76. It won't be easy to clear the cow corner and extra-cover boundaries so all eyes will be on how Shivam Dube hits tonight and how LSG use Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya against him.

The CSK train as arrived

It’s a scorching 37 degrees in Lucknow! The summer is on in full swing. The leaves have dried up, grass is being burnt, and throats are parched because everything is being roasted under the yellow Sun. The Sun may have set in Lucknow but all things are still yellow because the CSK train has chugged into the Charbagh Station. CSK are a lot more comfortable on the points table, on third with four wins from six games, but it’s the LSG flight that needs to take off soon. They’re on fifth, have won half of their games, and need to get a lot of things going for them, which Sruthi has put together in her preview right here.
Win Probability
LSG 57.12%
CSKLSG
100%50%100%CSK InningsLSG Innings

Current Over 2 • CSK 6/1

Rachin Ravindra b Mohsin Khan 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
W
Live Forecast: CSK 164
Powered by Smart Stats
CSK Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
AM Rahane
not out57
R Ravindra
bowled01
RD Gaikwad
not out12
Total6(1 wkt; 1.4 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
RR761120.677
KKR64281.399
CSK64280.726
SRH64280.502
LSG63360.038
DC7346-0.074
MI7346-0.133
GT7346-1.303
PBKS7254-0.251
RCB7162-1.185
Full Table
