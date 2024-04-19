Live report - LSG vs CSK - LSG opt to bowl, bring in Henry

The coin has been flipped and the home team has won it - LSG will bowl first. "Dew hasn't been a big factor here," KL Rahul says, "there have been no blunders from us." He also reveals that "the pitches have been relaid and it's the first time we're playing here." Only one change for them: Matt Henry comes in for Shamar Joseph.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has made two changes: Moeen Ali comes in for Daryl Mitchell and Deepak Chahar for Shardul Thakur. That is the big news for CSK then, Deepak Chahar is back fit and ready to play again after missing CSK's last two games.
This is a big ground, mind you, the square boundaries are 68 and 61 meters and the straight one as long as 76. It won't be easy to clear the cow corner and extra-cover boundaries so all eyes will be on how Shivam Dube hits tonight and how LSG use Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya against him.