BAN Women vs IRE Women, 1st ODI at Dhaka, BAN vs IRE [W], Nov 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, Mirpur, November 27, 2024, Ireland Women tour of Bangladesh
Recent Performance
Last five matches
BAN Women
L
L
L
L
L
IRE Women
W
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W10 M • 294 Runs • 32.67 Avg • 64.33 SR
IRE-W10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 84.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IRE-W8 M • 18 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 21.27 SR
IRE-W4 M • 13 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 15.15 SR
Squad
IRE-W
BAN-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1416
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-16.50
|Match days
|27 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
