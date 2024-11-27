Matches (31)
BAN Women vs IRE Women, 1st ODI at Dhaka, BAN vs IRE [W], Nov 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, Mirpur, November 27, 2024, Ireland Women tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
Ireland Women FlagIreland Women
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Paul
10 M • 294 Runs • 32.67 Avg • 64.33 SR
O Prendergast
10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 84.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AN Kelly
8 M • 18 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 21.27 SR
C Murray
4 M • 13 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 15.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IRE-W
BAN-W
Match details
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Series
Ireland Women tour of Bangladesh
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1416
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-16.50
Match days27 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W18133282.002
ENG-W21136281.506
IND-W15122250.860
SA-W21119230.350
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W21910200.306
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
BAN-W184913-1.178
IRE-W183138-2.001
Full Table