Matches (14)
LPL (3)
IND v SA [W] (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Strikers vs Marvels, 5th Match at Kandy, LPL, Jul 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Pallekele, July 03, 2024, Lanka Premier League
PrevNext
Colombo Strikers FlagColombo Strikers
Galle Marvels FlagGalle Marvels
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
CLS Win & Bat
GAM Win & Bat
CLS Win & Bowl
GAM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Karunaratne
9 M • 105 Runs • 21 Avg • 134.61 SR
S Samarawickrama
3 M • 104 Runs • 34.67 Avg • 160 SR
L Croospulle
8 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 139.75 SR
TL Seifert
7 M • 231 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 133.52 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Pathirana
8 M • 12 Wkts • 8.76 Econ • 13.75 SR
C Karunaratne
8 M • 4 Wkts • 9.46 Econ • 36 SR
CBRLS Kumara
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.29 Econ • 12.75 SR
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
3 M • 3 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 22 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days3 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Lanka Premier League News

LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs

The new feature will kick in for the 16th and 17th overs of the innings, during which only four fielders will be allowed outside the ring

LPL 2024 to introduce 'power blast' in death overs

New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise

Under DeSilva holdings, the franchise will be known as Dambulla Sixers

New ownership takes charge of LPL's Dambulla franchise

LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise

Dambulla Thunders' contract was terminated on Wednesday following the arrest of team owner Tamim Rahman in Colombo

LPL in 'final stages' of confirming new owners for Dambulla franchise

LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest

Tamim Rahman was arrested under the 2019 Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports Act, which relates to corruption

LPL terminates contract with Dambulla Thunders following owner's arrest

Kandy have big names, Galle boast of power-hitters, and Dambulla bag the fast bowlers

Jaffna Kings have a solid top order, including Pathum Nissanka, while Colombo Strikers paid US $120,000 for Matheesha Pathirana

Kandy have big names, Galle boast of power-hitters, and Dambulla bag the fast bowlers
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Lanka Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
KAF11021.608
DAS1010-1.608
BLK-----
CLS-----
GAM-----
JK-----
Full Table