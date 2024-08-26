Matches (27)
Blasters vs Mystics, 24th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (N), Bengaluru, August 26, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Bengaluru Blasters FlagBengaluru Blasters
Gulbarga Mystics FlagGulbarga Mystics
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MA Agarwal
10 M • 346 Runs • 38.44 Avg • 157.27 SR
SA Ahuja
10 M • 213 Runs • 26.63 Avg • 158.95 SR
R Smaran
10 M • 225 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 133.92 SR
KV Aneesh
10 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 127.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MG Naveen
6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 13.2 SR
L Kaushal
7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 13.8 SR
A Prabhakar
3 M • 9 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 8 SR
V Vyshak
8 M • 8 Wkts • 9.74 Econ • 20.25 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024
Match days26 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
HUT75210-0.436
GUM74290.051
BEB64280.911
MYSW74380.768
MLD6143-0.247
SHL7162-1.361
