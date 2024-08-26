Matches (27)
Blasters vs Mystics, 24th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match (N), Bengaluru, August 26, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Blasters
W
W
L
W
T
Mystics
W
NR
W
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BEB10 M • 346 Runs • 38.44 Avg • 157.27 SR
BEB10 M • 213 Runs • 26.63 Avg • 158.95 SR
GUM10 M • 225 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 133.92 SR
GUM10 M • 214 Runs • 26.75 Avg • 127.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BEB6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.05 Econ • 13.2 SR
BEB7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.22 Econ • 13.8 SR
3 M • 9 Wkts • 6.25 Econ • 8 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 9.74 Econ • 20.25 SR
SQUAD
BEB
GUM
PLAYER
ROLE
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|26 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
