Mystics vs Shivamogga, 25th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match, Bengaluru, August 27, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mystics
NR
W
W
W
L
Shivamogga
L
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 08:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GUM8 M • 263 Runs • 37.57 Avg • 136.26 SR
GUM10 M • 237 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 133.14 SR
SHL10 M • 432 Runs • 61.71 Avg • 188.64 SR
SHL8 M • 138 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 174.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 12 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 8 SR
8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 15.27 SR
SHL10 M • 6 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 32 SR
SHL7 M • 6 Wkts • 9.98 Econ • 19.33 SR
PLAYING XI
GUM
SHL
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|27 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
