Mystics vs Shivamogga, 25th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match, Bengaluru, August 27, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Gulbarga Mystics FlagGulbarga Mystics
Shivamogga Lions FlagShivamogga Lions
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LS Sisodia
8 M • 263 Runs • 37.57 Avg • 136.26 SR
R Smaran
10 M • 237 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 133.14 SR
A Manohar
10 M • 432 Runs • 61.71 Avg • 188.64 SR
Hardik Raj
8 M • 138 Runs • 27.6 Avg • 174.68 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Prabhakar
4 M • 12 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 8 SR
V Vyshak
8 M • 11 Wkts • 9.43 Econ • 15.27 SR
V Koushik
10 M • 6 Wkts • 6.94 Econ • 32 SR
HS Sharath
7 M • 6 Wkts • 9.98 Econ • 19.33 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days27 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
India
DL Deepak
India
Vikas Lund
TV Umpire
India
Keshav S Kolle
Reserve Umpire
India
Sunil N
Match Referee
India
Mithun Beerala
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEB862121.046
HUT86212-0.033
GUM84390.028
MYSW84480.260
SHL8264-1.029
MLD8163-0.635
