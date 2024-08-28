Matches (4)
Dragons vs Warriors, 27th Match at Bengaluru, Maharaja T20, Aug 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

27th Match, Bengaluru, August 28, 2024, Maharaja T20 Trophy
Mangalore Dragons FlagMangalore Dragons
Mysuru Warriors FlagMysuru Warriors
Today
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KV Siddharth
10 M • 267 Runs • 33.38 Avg • 136.92 SR
Nikin Jose
8 M • 209 Runs • 34.83 Avg • 126.66 SR
KK Nair
10 M • 463 Runs • 57.88 Avg • 185.2 SR
MS Bhandage
10 M • 212 Runs • 30.29 Avg • 196.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abhilash Shetty
9 M • 14 Wkts • 8.1 Econ • 13.28 SR
MB Darshan
8 M • 9 Wkts • 11.21 Econ • 13.55 SR
CA Karthik
9 M • 14 Wkts • 9.41 Econ • 11.57 SR
V Patil
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.64 Econ • 11.53 SR
Head to headLAST 3 MATCHES
PLAYING XI
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Match days28 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
India
Abhijeet Bengeri
India
Keshav S Kolle
TV Umpire
India
Rishiraj Jha
Match Referee
India
Nandan
Language
English
Maharaja T20 Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEB862121.046
HUT96312-0.537
MYSW954100.692
GUM9449-0.030
SHL9366-0.846
MLD8163-0.635
