Kandy CCC vs Burgher, Group B at Colombo, MCLOT, Aug 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (Thurstan), August 02, 2024, Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kandy CCC
W
W
L
NR
L
Burgher
L
W
L
W
W
Match centre
Match details
|Thurstan College Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|02 August 2024 - day (50-over match)