Colombo CC vs Badureliya, Group A at Colombo, Major Clubs T20, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Colombo (PSS), May 26, 2025, Major Clubs T20 Tournament
What will be the toss result?
BSC Win & Bat
BSC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|3
Colombo Cricket Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.740
|5
Badureliya Sports Club
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0.000
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colombo CC
NR
A
A
W
L
Badureliya
L
L
L
L
NR
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
|P Sara Oval, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.25, Interval 15.25-15.45, Second Session 15.45-17.10
|Match days
|26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)