Matches (12)
MLC (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Asia Cup (4)
TNPL (2)
BAN-A vs PAK-A (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
New York vs Texas, Eliminator at Dallas, MLC, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Eliminator (N), Dallas, July 24, 2024, Major League Cricket
What will be the toss result?
MI NY Win & Bat
TSK Win & Bat
MI NY Win & Bowl
TSK Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New York
A
L
L
L
W
Texas
NR
W
A
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY6 M • 172 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 127.4 SR
MI NY6 M • 107 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 175.4 SR
TSK5 M • 264 Runs • 52.8 Avg • 166.03 SR
TSK5 M • 180 Runs • 45 Avg • 147.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 13.2 SR
MI NY6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.68 Econ • 14.66 SR
TSK5 M • 6 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 16 SR
TSK3 M • 6 Wkts • 12.82 Econ • 11 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
MI NY
TSK
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|24 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News
Why Cummins 'jumped at' MLC and 'hadn't thought' of the Hundred
It's not just about the cricket or the money, Cummins explains, but the opportunity to think about his career after cricket
Cummins set to begin his stint with San Francisco Unicorns in the MLC
Ottneil Baartman (Texas Super Kings) and Lungi Ngidi (Seattle Orcas) will also be joining the MLC roster midway through the season
FAQs: All you need to know about MLC 2024
The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about
Pat Cummins signs four-year deal with MLC's San Francisco Unicorns
Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"