New York vs Texas, Eliminator at Dallas, MLC, Jul 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Eliminator (N), Dallas, July 24, 2024, Major League Cricket
MI New York FlagMI New York
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Thu, 25 Jul
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
6 M • 172 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 127.4 SR
Rashid Khan
6 M • 107 Runs • 35.67 Avg • 175.4 SR
F du Plessis
5 M • 264 Runs • 52.8 Avg • 166.03 SR
DP Conway
5 M • 180 Runs • 45 Avg • 147.54 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
6 M • 10 Wkts • 6.27 Econ • 13.2 SR
TA Boult
6 M • 9 Wkts • 8.68 Econ • 14.66 SR
Zia-ul-Haq
5 M • 6 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 16 SR
MP Stoinis
3 M • 6 Wkts • 12.82 Econ • 11 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
MI NY
TSK
PLAYER
ROLE
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Ruben Clinton 
Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Ehsan Adil 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Monank Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Heath Richards 
Batter
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Rushil Ugarkar 
-
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2024
Match days24 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WSF751111.891
SF751110.588
TSK62260.285
MI NY7245-0.451
LAKR7245-0.710
SEO6152-1.210
Full Table