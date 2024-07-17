Matches (17)
New York vs Washington, 14th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (N), Dallas, July 16, 2024, Major League Cricket
MI New York FlagMI New York
Washington Freedom FlagWashington Freedom
Wed, 17 Jul
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
N Pooran
3 M • 107 Runs • 53.5 Avg • 150.7 SR
Rashid Khan
3 M • 81 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 213.15 SR
SPD Smith
4 M • 126 Runs • 126 Avg • 140 SR
TM Head
4 M • 87 Runs • 29 Avg • 164.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TA Boult
3 M • 5 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 12 SR
Rashid Khan
3 M • 4 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 15 SR
SN Netravalkar
4 M • 12 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 7.66 SR
LH Ferguson
4 M • 7 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 13.71 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
MI NY
WSF
PLAYER
ROLE
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Ruben Clinton 
Allrounder
Tim David 
Middle order Batter
Ehsan Adil 
Bowler
Nosthush Kenjige 
Bowler
Anrich Nortje 
Bowler
Monank Patel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kieron Pollard 
Batting Allrounder
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Heath Richards 
Batter
Shayan Jahangir 
Batter
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Steven Taylor 
Opening Batter
Rushil Ugarkar 
-
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2024
Match days16 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Major League Cricket News

Ottneil Baartman (Texas Super Kings) and Lungi Ngidi (Seattle Orcas) will also be joining the MLC roster midway through the season

The teams, the format, the big names, and everything else you might have been wondering about

Australia captain says the MLC and Silicon Valley is a "unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket"

He will link up with Ricky Ponting in the US, even as he fights for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Mitchell will join New Zealand and CSK team-mates Santner and Conway in the USA

Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WSF43071.051
TSK52161.093
MI NY41230.579
SF3113-0.631
LAKR5133-0.842
SEO3122-1.007
Full Table