New York vs Washington, 14th Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match (N), Dallas, July 16, 2024, Major League Cricket
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New York
W
L
A
L
Washington
W
NR
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 00:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY3 M • 107 Runs • 53.5 Avg • 150.7 SR
MI NY3 M • 81 Runs • 40.5 Avg • 213.15 SR
WSF4 M • 126 Runs • 126 Avg • 140 SR
WSF4 M • 87 Runs • 29 Avg • 164.15 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI NY3 M • 5 Wkts • 7.6 Econ • 12 SR
MI NY3 M • 4 Wkts • 5.1 Econ • 15 SR
4 M • 12 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 7.66 SR
WSF4 M • 7 Wkts • 7.44 Econ • 13.71 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
MI NY
WSF
PLAYER
ROLE
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|-
Match details
|Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|16 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
