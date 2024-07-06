Matches (14)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
LPL (2)
ENG v WI (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Texas vs Los Angeles, 2nd Match at Dallas, MLC, Jul 05 2024

2nd Match (N), Dallas, July 05, 2024, Major League Cricket
Texas Super Kings FlagTexas Super Kings
Los Angeles Knight Riders FlagLos Angeles Knight Riders
Sat, 06 Jul
12:30 AM

Match yet to begin

SQUAD
TSK
LAKR
PLAYER
ROLE
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aiden Markram 
Opening Batter
Milind Kumar 
Allrounder
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Mohammad Mohsin 
Bowling Allrounder
Saiteja Mukkamalla 
Opening Batter
Raj Nannan 
-
Naveen-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Calvin Savage 
Bowler
Cameron Stevenson 
Allrounder
Marcus Stoinis 
Batting Allrounder
Joshua Tromp 
Allrounder
Zia Shahzad 
Allrounder
Zia-ul-Haq 
Bowler
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2024
Match days05 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
Major League Cricket

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LAKR-----
MI NY-----
SF-----
SEA-----
TSK-----
WSH-----
Full Table