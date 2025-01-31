Matches (29)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (4)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Burgher vs Tamil Union, Group B at Colombo, MLT (3-day), Jan 31 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Colombo (Burgher), January 31 - February 02, 2025, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
BRC Win & Bat
Tamil Win & Bat
BRC Win & Bowl
Tamil Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Burgher
L
L
D
D
W
Tamil Union
L
D
D
D
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:52
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Match details
|Burgher Recreation Club Ground, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|31 January, 1,2 February 2025 - day (3-day match)