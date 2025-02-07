Matches (10)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (1)
Australia 1-Day (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Nepal Tri (1)
Moors vs Nondescripts, Group B at Moratuwa, MLT (3-day), Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Moratuwa, February 07 - 09, 2025, Major League Tournament
What will be the toss result?
MOORS Win & Bat
NCC Win & Bat
MOORS Win & Bowl
NCC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Moors
W
D
W
D
D
Nondescripts
W
W
D
D
D
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MOORS10 M • 627 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 66.27 SR
MOORS10 M • 560 Runs • 35 Avg • 79.77 SR
NCC10 M • 721 Runs • 45.06 Avg • 104.94 SR
10 M • 551 Runs • 45.92 Avg • 65.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MOORS10 M • 51 Wkts • 3.36 Econ • 33.19 SR
MOORS5 M • 26 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 30.57 SR
10 M • 38 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 56.81 SR
NCC10 M • 35 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 40.22 SR
Playing XI
MOORS
NCC
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|De Zoysa Stadium, Moratuwa
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|6,7,8 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee