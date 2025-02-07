Matches (10)
Moors vs Nondescripts, Group B at Moratuwa, MLT (3-day), Feb 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Moratuwa, February 07 - 09, 2025, Major League Tournament
Moors Sports Club FlagMoors Sports Club
Nondescripts Cricket Club FlagNondescripts Cricket Club
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Sooriyabandara
10 M • 627 Runs • 52.25 Avg • 66.27 SR
S de Livera
10 M • 560 Runs • 35 Avg • 79.77 SR
LU Igalagamage
10 M • 721 Runs • 45.06 Avg • 104.94 SR
SSD Arachchige
10 M • 551 Runs • 45.92 Avg • 65.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RTM Mendis
10 M • 51 Wkts • 3.36 Econ • 33.19 SR
HRC Dilshan
5 M • 26 Wkts • 3.01 Econ • 30.57 SR
L Embuldeniya
10 M • 38 Wkts • 3.32 Econ • 56.81 SR
A Daniel
10 M • 35 Wkts • 3.43 Econ • 40.22 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
De Zoysa Stadium, Moratuwa
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10am start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days6,7,8 February 2025 - day (3-day match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Ranganath Prasanna
Sri Lanka
Saman Mohan de Silva
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Pradeep Jeyapragash
Major League Tournament

Group A
TeamMWLDPT
BLOOM530267.365
ACCC530267.23
COLT620463.895
PSC621354.81
PSC522150.295
CHLM511330.165
RAG603329.45
BSC504126.545
NEGO502314.03
Group B
TeamMWLDPT
NCC520371.41
MOORS520363.425
Tamil621356.31
KYCC510445.02
CCC510444.71
BRC613243.73
NSWC501426.79
SSC602419.47
KCCC502317.815
Full Table