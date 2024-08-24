Matches (23)
PAK vs BAN (1)
WI vs SA (1)
WCPL (1)
ENG v SL (1)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)
MAX60 (5)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (2)
NL T20 Tri-Series (2)
Jaguars vs Strikers, 22nd Match, Super Three at George Town, MAX60, Aug 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
22nd Match, Super Three, George Town, August 24, 2024, MAX60 Caribbean
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Jaguars
W
L
A
W
W
Strikers
W
L
L
A
NR
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 23:40
Match details
|Jimmy Powell Oval, Cayman Islands
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|24 August 2024 - day (10-over match)