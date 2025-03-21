Matches (7)
Sudr Paschi vs Armed Police, 31st Match at Siddharthanagar, CAN PM Cup, Mar 21 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
31st Match, Siddharthanagar, March 21, 2025, Men's PM Cup
(36.3/50 ov, T:192) 192/7
Armed Police won by 3 wickets (with 81 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Sudur Paschim Province • 191/10(48.5 overs)
57 (92)
3/31 (9)
42 (72)
3/34 (7.5)
Armed Police Force Club • 192/7(36.3 overs)
51 (68)
2/39 (10)
32 (46)
2/19 (4)
36.3
1
Aagri to Airee, 1 run
36.3
1w
Aagri to Airee, 1 wide
36.2
•
Aagri to Airee, no run
36.1
•
Aagri to Airee, no run
end of over 366 runs • 1 wicket
APFC: 190/7CRR: 5.27 • RRR: 0.14
Kamal Airee1 (3b)
Bhuvan Karki14 (31b)
Narayan Joshi 4-0-19-2
Milan Bohara 5-1-13-0
35.6
1
Joshi to Airee, 1 run
35.5
•
Joshi to Airee, no run
35.4
•
Joshi to Airee, no run
35.3
W
Joshi to Routela, OUT
Amar Routela b Joshi 6 (9b 1x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
35.2
4
Joshi to Routela, FOUR runs
35.2
1w
Joshi to Routela, 1 wide
35.1
•
Joshi to Routela, no run
end of over 3510 runs
APFC: 184/6CRR: 5.25 • RRR: 0.53
Bhuvan Karki14 (31b)
Amar Routela2 (6b)
Milan Bohara 5-1-13-0
Narayan Joshi 3-0-13-1
34.6
2b
Milan Bohara to Karki, 2 byes
34.6
5n-b
Milan Bohara to Karki, (no ball) 4 byes
34.5
1
Milan Bohara to Routela, 1 run
34.4
2lb
Milan Bohara to Routela, 2 leg byes
34.3
•
Milan Bohara to Routela, no run
34.2
•
Milan Bohara to Routela, no run
34.1
•
Milan Bohara to Routela, no run
end of over 346 runs • 1 wicket
APFC: 174/6CRR: 5.11 • RRR: 1.12
Bhuvan Karki14 (29b)
Amar Routela1 (1b)
Narayan Joshi 3-0-13-1
Milan Bohara 4-1-11-0
33.6
•
Joshi to Karki, no run
33.5
1
Joshi to Routela, 1 run
Match details
|Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, Siddharthanagar
|Toss
|Sudur Paschim Province, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|21 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Armed Police Force Club 2, Sudur Paschim Province 0
Armed Police Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|19
|10
|caught
|32
|46
|run out
|14
|24
|bowled
|51
|68
|caught
|16
|14
|caught
|12
|12
|not out
|14
|31
|bowled
|6
|9
|not out
|2
|6
|Extras
|(b 14, lb 2, nb 1, w 9)
|Total
|192(7 wkts; 36.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>