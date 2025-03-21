Matches (7)
IPL (1)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Canada in Namibia (1)
National T20 (4)

Sudr Paschi vs Armed Police, 31st Match at Siddharthanagar, CAN PM Cup, Mar 21 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
31st Match, Siddharthanagar, March 21, 2025, Men's PM Cup
PrevNext

Armed Police won by 3 wickets (with 81 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/31
amar-routela
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Sudur Paschim Province 191/10(48.5 overs)
Nischal Kshetri
57 (92)
Amar Routela
3/31 (9)
Prakash Pandey
42 (72)
Rohit Paudel
3/34 (7.5)
Armed Police Force Club 192/7(36.3 overs)
Sundeep Jora
51 (68)
Sher Malla
2/39 (10)
Aasif Sheikh
32 (46)
Narayan Joshi
2/19 (4)
View full scorecard
36.3
1
Aagri to Airee, 1 run
36.3
1w
Aagri to Airee, 1 wide
36.2
Aagri to Airee, no run
36.1
Aagri to Airee, no run
end of over 366 runs • 1 wicket
APFC: 190/7CRR: 5.27 RRR: 0.14
Kamal Airee1 (3b)
Bhuvan Karki14 (31b)
Narayan Joshi 4-0-19-2
Milan Bohara 5-1-13-0
35.6
1
Joshi to Airee, 1 run
35.5
Joshi to Airee, no run
35.4
Joshi to Airee, no run
35.3
W
Joshi to Routela, OUT
Amar Routela b Joshi 6 (9b 1x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
35.2
4
Joshi to Routela, FOUR runs
35.2
1w
Joshi to Routela, 1 wide
35.1
Joshi to Routela, no run
end of over 3510 runs
APFC: 184/6CRR: 5.25 RRR: 0.53
Bhuvan Karki14 (31b)
Amar Routela2 (6b)
Milan Bohara 5-1-13-0
Narayan Joshi 3-0-13-1
34.6
2b
Milan Bohara to Karki, 2 byes
34.6
5n-b
Milan Bohara to Karki, (no ball) 4 byes
34.5
1
Milan Bohara to Routela, 1 run
34.4
2lb
Milan Bohara to Routela, 2 leg byes
34.3
Milan Bohara to Routela, no run
34.2
Milan Bohara to Routela, no run
34.1
Milan Bohara to Routela, no run
end of over 346 runs • 1 wicket
APFC: 174/6CRR: 5.11 RRR: 1.12
Bhuvan Karki14 (29b)
Amar Routela1 (1b)
Narayan Joshi 3-0-13-1
Milan Bohara 4-1-11-0
33.6
Joshi to Karki, no run
33.5
1
Joshi to Routela, 1 run
Read full commentary
Match details
Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, Siddharthanagar
TossSudur Paschim Province, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024/25
Player Of The Match
Armed Police
Amar Routela
Match days21 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Nepal
Himal Giri
Nepal
Sanjay Gurung
Reserve Umpire
Nepal
Ujjwal Regmi
Match Referee
Nepal
Mohammed Shafique
PointsArmed Police Force Club 2, Sudur Paschim Province 0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Armed Police Innings
Player NameRB
Lokesh Bam
bowled1910
Aasif Sheikh
caught3246
RK Paudel
run out1424
S Jora
bowled5168
D Bohara
caught1614
S Maharjan
caught1212
B Karki
not out1431
AS Routela
bowled69
KS Airee
not out26
Extras(b 14, lb 2, nb 1, w 9)
Total192(7 wkts; 36.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
NPC770142.524
TAC761121.534
APFC64280.460
KAR74380.146
LP74380.044
SPP7254-0.791
MDH6244-0.797
BP6244-0.837
KP6152-1.190
GAN7162-1.380
Full Table