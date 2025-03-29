Matches (4)
IPL (2)
National T20 (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)

Army vs Police Club, Final at Siddharthanagar, CAN PM Cup, Mar 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Siddharthanagar, March 29, 2025, Men's PM Cup
PrevNext
Tribhuwan Army Club FlagTribhuwan Army Club
Nepal Police Club FlagNepal Police Club
Tomorrow
3:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:04
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Siddhartha Cricket Stadium, Siddharthanagar
Series
Season2024/25
Match days29 March 2025 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Men's PM Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
NPC981161.939
TAC981161.568
APFC972140.528
BP94580.078
KAR9458-0.336
LP9458-0.342
MDH9458-0.390
SPP9366-0.625
GAN9274-1.171
KP9182-1.191
Full Table