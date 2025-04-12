Matches (22)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
ZIM-U19 vs IRE-U19 (1)
T20 QUAD (in HKG) (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Boost vs Speen-Ghar, 3rd Match at Kandahar, Merwais Nika, Apr 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Kandahar, April 12 - 14, 2025, Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy
PrevNext
Boost Region FlagBoost Region
Speen Ghar Region FlagSpeen Ghar Region
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:21
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Kandahar Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match days12,13,14 April 2025 - day (3-day match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Merwais Nika Regional 3-Day Trophy

TeamMWLDPTNRR
SGR1001150.000
MAR1001150.000
BEAR100180.000
AMOR100100.000
BOOST------
Full Table