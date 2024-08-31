Matches (18)
ENG v SL (1)
WCPL (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Maharaja T20 (3)
RHF Trophy (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
Colombo vs Dambulla, 3rd Match at Colombo, National Super League, Aug 31 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
COLBO Win & Bat
DAM Win & Bat
COLBO Win & Bowl
DAM Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colombo
W
L
L
L
L
Dambulla
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:30
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|31 August 2024 - day (50-over match)