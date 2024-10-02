Matches (14)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Irani Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
Namibia T20 Tri-Series (2)
Women's T20WC Warm-up (5)
Canada T20 Tri-Series (2)
CPL 2024 (2)

Colombo vs Galle, 19th Match at Colombo, National Super League, Oct 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Colombo (RPS), October 02, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Colombo FlagColombo
Galle FlagGalle
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KIC Asalanka
5 M • 286 Runs • 71.5 Avg • 107.11 SR
MNK Fernando
4 M • 213 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 113.29 SR
AKKY Lanka
7 M • 279 Runs • 39.86 Avg • 126.24 SR
D Lakshan
9 M • 194 Runs • 27.71 Avg • 81.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DS Thilakaratne
7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.43 Econ • 21.85 SR
Pramod Madushan
7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 29.6 SR
M Lakshan
7 M • 13 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 26.15 SR
DN Wellalage
7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 29.25 SR
Playing XI
COLBO
GALLE
Player
Role
Kusal Perera 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Nisala Tharaka 
Bowler
Charith Asalanka (c)
Batting Allrounder
Avishka Fernando 
Opening Batter
Dilum Sudeera 
Bowling Allrounder
Vishad Randika 
Batter
Nishan Peiris 
Bowler
Pramod Madushan 
Bowler
Ashen Bandara 
Middle order Batter
Krishan Sanjula 
Wicketkeeper
Nuwanidu Fernando 
Batter
Nipun Dhananjaya 
Batter
Chamindu Wickramasinghe 
Batting Allrounder
Kavindu Nadeeshan 
Allrounder
Shevon Daniel 
Top order Batter
Dinura Kalupahana 
-
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days02 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Sri Lanka
Raveendra Wimalasiri
Sri Lanka
Upul Wewage
Reserve Umpire
Sri Lanka
Chandrika Amarasinghe
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Wendell Labrooy
National Super League Limited Over Tournament

TeamMWLDPTNRR
COLBO7610121.544
JFNA742090.058
GALLE743080.135
KANDY81504-1.462
DAM71503-0.793
