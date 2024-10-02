Matches (14)
Colombo vs Galle, 19th Match at Colombo, National Super League, Oct 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score
19th Match, Colombo (RPS), October 02, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Colombo
W
W
W
W
W
Galle
W
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
COLBO5 M • 286 Runs • 71.5 Avg • 107.11 SR
COLBO4 M • 213 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 113.29 SR
GALLE7 M • 279 Runs • 39.86 Avg • 126.24 SR
GALLE9 M • 194 Runs • 27.71 Avg • 81.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
COLBO7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.43 Econ • 21.85 SR
COLBO7 M • 10 Wkts • 5.45 Econ • 29.6 SR
GALLE7 M • 13 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 26.15 SR
GALLE7 M • 12 Wkts • 5.03 Econ • 29.25 SR
Playing XI
COLBO
GALLE
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|02 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee