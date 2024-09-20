Matches (22)
Jaffna vs Kandy, 14th Match at Hambantota, National Super League, Sep 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Hambantota, September 20, 2024, National Super League Limited Over Tournament
Jaffna FlagJaffna
Kandy FlagKandy
Tomorrow
4:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)09:45 start, First Session 09:45-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
Match days20 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
National Super League Limited Over Tournament

TeamMWLDPTNRR
COLBO541081.999
GALLE541081.051
JFNA52205-0.980
KANDY51303-1.065
DAM40400-2.275
