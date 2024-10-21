Matches (27)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Spring Challenge (2)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
Nepal vs USA (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
PAK vs ENG (1)

U.S.A. vs Nepal, 3rd T20I at Dallas, Nepal vs USA, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Dallas, October 20, 2024, Nepal tour of United States of America
PrevNext
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Nepal FlagNepal
Mon, 21 Oct
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
What will be the toss result?
USA Win & Bat
NEP Win & Bat
USA Win & Bowl
NEP Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 00:22
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2922
Match days20 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question