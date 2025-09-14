Matches (16)
NZ A vs SA A, 2nd unofficial Test at Benoni, SA-A vs NZ-A, Sep 14 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
2nd unofficial Test, Benoni, September 14 - 17, 2025, New Zealand A tour of South Africa
New Zealand A FlagNew Zealand A
482 & 298/4d
South Africa A FlagSouth Africa A
578/8d

Match drawn

Scorecard summary
New Zealand A 482/10(132 overs)
1st INNINGS
Curtis Heaphy
190 (376)
Tiaan van Vuuren
4/107 (26)
Jayden Lennox
88 (148)
Okuhle Cele
3/101 (27)
South Africa A 578/8(115 overs)
1st INNINGS
Sinethemba Qeshile
186 (206)
Adithya Ashok
3/173 (32)
Tiaan van Vuuren
120 (115)
Zakary Foulkes
2/86 (23)
New Zealand A 298/4(67 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Rhys Mariu
135 (179)
Okuhle Cele
2/38 (10)
Bevon Jacobs
51 (58)
Marques Ackerman
1/42 (10)
View full scorecard
end of over 67Maiden
NZ-A: 298/4CRR: 4.44 
Mitchell Hay2 (18b)
Curtis Heaphy13 (17b 1x4)
Tsepo Ndwandwa 12-1-84-1
Marques Ackerman 10-0-42-1
66.6
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
66.5
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
66.4
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
66.3
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
66.2
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
66.1
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
end of over 662 runs
NZ-A: 298/4CRR: 4.51 
Mitchell Hay2 (12b)
Curtis Heaphy13 (17b 1x4)
Marques Ackerman 10-0-42-1
Tsepo Ndwandwa 11-0-84-1
65.6
1
Ackerman to Hay, 1 run
65.5
Ackerman to Hay, no run
65.4
Ackerman to Hay, no run
65.3
1
Ackerman to Heaphy, 1 run
65.2
Ackerman to Heaphy, no run
65.1
Ackerman to Heaphy, no run
end of over 651 run
NZ-A: 296/4CRR: 4.55 
Mitchell Hay1 (9b)
Curtis Heaphy12 (14b 1x4)
Tsepo Ndwandwa 11-0-84-1
Marques Ackerman 9-0-40-1
64.6
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
64.5
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
64.4
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
64.3
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
64.2
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
64.1
1
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Heaphy, 1 run
end of over 643 runs
NZ-A: 295/4CRR: 4.60 
Mitchell Hay1 (4b)
Curtis Heaphy11 (13b 1x4)
Marques Ackerman 9-0-40-1
Tsepo Ndwandwa 10-0-83-1
63.6
Ackerman to Hay, no run
63.5
1
Ackerman to Heaphy, 1 run
Read full commentary
Match details
Willowmoore Park, Benoni
TossNew Zealand A, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Series resultNew Zealand A won the 2-match series 1-0
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days14,15,16,17 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
South Africa
Bongani Jele
South Africa
Lubabalo Gcuma
Reserve Umpire
South Africa
Stephen Harris
Match Referee
South Africa
Gerrie Pienaar
NZ A Innings
Player NameRB
RA Mariu
lbw135179
JF Carter
caught4364
BJ Jacobs
caught5158
Muhammad Abbas
caught4766
CG Heaphy
not out1317
MJ Hay
not out218
Extras(lb 6, w 1)
Total298(4 wkts; 67 ovs)
<1 / 3>