NZ A vs SA A, 2nd unofficial Test at Benoni, SA-A vs NZ-A, Sep 14 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
2nd unofficial Test, Benoni, September 14 - 17, 2025, New Zealand A tour of South Africa
Match centre
Scorecard summary
New Zealand A • 482/10(132 overs)1st INNINGS
190 (376)
4/107 (26)
88 (148)
3/101 (27)
South Africa A • 578/8(115 overs)1st INNINGS
186 (206)
3/173 (32)
120 (115)
2/86 (23)
New Zealand A • 298/4(67 overs)2nd INNINGS
135 (179)
2/38 (10)
51 (58)
1/42 (10)
end of over 67Maiden
NZ-A: 298/4CRR: 4.44
Mitchell Hay2 (18b)
Curtis Heaphy13 (17b 1x4)
Tsepo Ndwandwa 12-1-84-1
Marques Ackerman 10-0-42-1
66.6
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
66.5
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
66.4
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
66.3
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
66.2
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
66.1
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
end of over 662 runs
NZ-A: 298/4CRR: 4.51
Mitchell Hay2 (12b)
Curtis Heaphy13 (17b 1x4)
Marques Ackerman 10-0-42-1
Tsepo Ndwandwa 11-0-84-1
65.6
1
Ackerman to Hay, 1 run
65.5
•
Ackerman to Hay, no run
65.4
•
Ackerman to Hay, no run
65.3
1
Ackerman to Heaphy, 1 run
65.2
•
Ackerman to Heaphy, no run
65.1
•
Ackerman to Heaphy, no run
end of over 651 run
NZ-A: 296/4CRR: 4.55
Mitchell Hay1 (9b)
Curtis Heaphy12 (14b 1x4)
Tsepo Ndwandwa 11-0-84-1
Marques Ackerman 9-0-40-1
64.6
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
64.5
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
64.4
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
64.3
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
64.2
•
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Hay, no run
64.1
1
Tsepo Ndwandwa to Heaphy, 1 run
end of over 643 runs
NZ-A: 295/4CRR: 4.60
Mitchell Hay1 (4b)
Curtis Heaphy11 (13b 1x4)
Marques Ackerman 9-0-40-1
Tsepo Ndwandwa 10-0-83-1
63.6
•
Ackerman to Hay, no run
63.5
1
Ackerman to Heaphy, 1 run
Match details
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Toss
|New Zealand A, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Series result
|New Zealand A won the 2-match series 1-0
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|14,15,16,17 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
