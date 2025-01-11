Matches (13)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI at Auckland, NZ vs SL, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Auckland, January 11, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 15:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WA Young
8 M • 456 Runs • 76 Avg • 95.19 SR
R Ravindra
7 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 114.85 SR
BKG Mendis
9 M • 382 Runs • 54.57 Avg • 93.39 SR
WIA Fernando
10 M • 355 Runs • 39.44 Avg • 81.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JA Duffy
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.48 Econ • 26.18 SR
W O'Rourke
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 26.37 SR
M Theekshana
7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 21.07 SR
JDF Vandersay
6 M • 13 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 20.53 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
NZ
SL
Player
Role
Mitchell Santner (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Mark Chapman 
Allrounder
Jacob Duffy 
Bowler
Mitchell Hay 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Matt Henry 
Bowler
Tom Latham 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Daryl Mitchell 
Batting Allrounder
Will O’Rourke 
Bowler
Glenn Phillips 
Allrounder
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Nathan Smith 
Allrounder
Will Young 
Top order Batter
Match details
Eden Park, Auckland
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4824
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days11 January 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka News

New Zealand breeze past Sri Lanka despite Theekshana hat-trick

Another top-order collapse for Sri Lanka meant they were always behind in the chase, and got nowhere close to concede the ODI series 2-0

Henry and NZ master Wellington's wind in commanding display

On a blustery day at the Basin Reserve, the home side's understanding of the conditions came to the fore

Henry, Young give New Zealand thumping win in series opener

New Zealand chased down their target of 179 with nine wickets and 23.4 overs to spare

Second-string NZ look to hold off resurgent SL as Champions Trophy looms

Plenty of interest will surround Jacob Duffy and Kamindu Mendis as the ODI series kicks off in Wellington

Duffy cashes in on regular chances to deliver 'genuine, match-winning contributions'

In 2024, he was given more chances, and that's helped him build his rhythm and finally deliver

