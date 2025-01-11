Matches (13)
SA20 (2)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
BPL (4)
BBL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (2)
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI at Auckland, NZ vs SL, Jan 11 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Auckland, January 11, 2025, Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
NZ Win & Bat
SL Win & Bat
NZ Win & Bowl
SL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
New Zealand
L
L
NR
W
W
Sri Lanka
W
W
NR
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ8 M • 456 Runs • 76 Avg • 95.19 SR
7 M • 232 Runs • 33.14 Avg • 114.85 SR
9 M • 382 Runs • 54.57 Avg • 93.39 SR
10 M • 355 Runs • 39.44 Avg • 81.6 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.48 Econ • 26.18 SR
5 M • 8 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 26.37 SR
7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 21.07 SR
6 M • 13 Wkts • 4.85 Econ • 20.53 SR
Squad
NZ
SL
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Eden Park, Auckland
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|ODI no. 4824
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
|Match days
|11 January 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka News
New Zealand breeze past Sri Lanka despite Theekshana hat-trick
Another top-order collapse for Sri Lanka meant they were always behind in the chase, and got nowhere close to concede the ODI series 2-0
Henry and NZ master Wellington's wind in commanding display
On a blustery day at the Basin Reserve, the home side's understanding of the conditions came to the fore
Henry, Young give New Zealand thumping win in series opener
New Zealand chased down their target of 179 with nine wickets and 23.4 overs to spare
Second-string NZ look to hold off resurgent SL as Champions Trophy looms
Plenty of interest will surround Jacob Duffy and Kamindu Mendis as the ODI series kicks off in Wellington