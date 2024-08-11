Matches (17)
WI vs SA (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)
One-Day Cup (5)
AUS-W vs IND-W [A] (1)

Sussex vs Surrey, Group B at Brighton, One-Day Cup, Aug 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group B, Hove, August 11, 2024, One-Day Cup
PrevNext
Sussex FlagSussex
Surrey FlagSurrey
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
SUSS Win & Bat
SUR Win & Bat
SUSS Win & Bowl
SUR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:32
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days11 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
SOM7520101.018
WORCS642080.518
HANTS642080.395
DERBS743080.026
DURH63207-0.062
MIDDX63207-0.413
KENT63306-0.151
NHNTS61502-0.343
LANCS60600-1.164
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
GLAM6500111.252
WARKS6500111.041
GLOUC743080.322
LEICS64208-0.717
NOTTS633060.679
YORKS63306-0.196
SUR72504-0.841
ESSEX61502-0.338
SUSS60600-0.896
Full Table