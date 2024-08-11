Will Luxton, George Hill keep Yorkshire's campaign alive
Warwickshire suffer first defeat but remain well-placed in Group B
Yorkshire won by 6 wickets (with 33 balls remaining)
Warwickshire suffer first defeat but remain well-placed in Group B
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|60
|51
|caught
|1
|8
|not out
|105
|121
|caught
|5
|7
|caught
|9
|15
|not out
|51
|65
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 11)
|Total
|246(4 wkts; 44.3 ovs)
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|SOM
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|1.217
|WORCS
|7
|5
|2
|0
|10
|0.659
|DURH
|7
|4
|2
|0
|9
|-0.027
|HANTS
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.171
|DERBS
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.026
|MIDDX
|7
|3
|3
|0
|7
|-0.835
|KENT
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.155
|NHNTS
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-0.299
|LANCS
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-0.977