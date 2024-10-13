Matches (24)
RESULT
7th Match, Perth, October 13, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Queensland FlagQueensland
300
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
(49/50 ov, T:301) 301/6

West Aust won by 4 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

Report

Cartwright's heroics lift Western Australia to first victory of the season

The home side were facing the prospect of a third defeat before Cartwright and Ashton Agar iced the chase

AAP
13-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Hilton Cartwright hit an unbeaten 73, New South Wales vs Western Australia, Marsh Cup final, Cricket Central, Sydney, February 25, 2024

Hilton Cartwright guided Western Australia to victory  •  Getty Images

Western Australia 301 for 6 (Whiteman 74, Cartwright 66*) beat Queensland 300 (Khawaja 76, Hearne 76, Neser 56, Richardson 3-36, Tye 3-78) by four wickets
Western Australia's One-Day Cup title defence is back on track after Hilton Cartwright's late heroics lifted them to a four-wicket victory over Queensland at the WACA Ground.
Chasing 301, WA were looking shaky after stumbling to 349 for 6 in the 41st over of Sunday's match But Cartwright's unbeaten 66 off 49 balls, which featured five fours and three sixes, helped get WA over the line with six deliveries to spare.
Ashton Agar (21* off 27) produced an important cameo in what turned out to be a match-winning 62-run partnership with Cartwright.
WA's bid for a fourth consecutive one-day title was on thin ice following losses to South Australia and NSW. Given each team plays only seven regular-season matches, a loss to Queensland could have ended WA's hopes of reaching the March 1 final.
But Cartwright's knock has kept WA's hopes of a four-peat alive, with Queensland (two losses, one no-result) facing an uphill battle to reach the decider.
WA paceman Jhye Richardson was named player of the match after taking 3-36 in 9.3 overs in Queensland's total of 300.
Queensland were in all sorts of trouble at 51 for 4 in the 12th over following the departures of Ben McDermott, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne and Jack Clayton.
Usman Khawaja struck eight fours and a six as he combined with Lachlan Hearne to steady the ship.
Bowling all-rounder Michael Neser then provided the late fireworks, cracking six fours and two sixes to give Queensland's total a significant boost.
Richardson was the pick of WA's attack, bowling McDermott in the third over with a delivery that swung back in wildly. His dismissal of the dangerous Neser later in the innings ensured Queensland's score wasn't bigger.
Cameron Bancroft entered the match desperate for runs after posting twin ducks in the recent Sheffield Shield draw with Queensland. Neser claimed Bancroft's wicket in both Shield innings, but the WA opener managed to get through the early stages on Sunday before being trapped lbw by Labuschagne for 33.
Sam Whiteman's half-century ensured WA got off to a solid start, and Cooper Connolly's 39 off 42 balls lifted WA closer to victory, before Cartwright and Agar finished the job.
West Aust Innings
Player NameRB
DJM Short
caught1013
CT Bancroft
lbw3343
SM Whiteman
lbw7467
JP Inglis
caught2129
AJ Turner
caught2124
C Connolly
caught3943
HWR Cartwright
not out6648
AC Agar
not out2127
Extras(lb 1, w 15)
Total301(6 wkts; 49 ovs)
<1 / 2>

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIC220091.190
NSW210060.160
SOA210060.040
WA31204-0.027
QLD30202-0.125
TAS20102-2.250
Full Table