Matches (28)
Women's T20 World Cup (3)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Spring Challenge (4)
West Aust vs Queensland, 7th Match at Perth, Australia 1-Day, Oct 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Perth, October 13, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
What will be the toss result?
WA Win & Bat
QLD Win & Bat
WA Win & Bowl
QLD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Aust
L
W
W
L
L
Queensland
L
L
L
NR
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:12
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|13 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News
Murphy spins a web as Victoria hold off Queensland in a thriller
Murphy claimed 3 for 38 after Usman Khawaja posted 57, as Victoria held on despite some late batting heroics from Michael Neser
Renshaw fifty in vain as rain and bad light win to leave points shared
Queensland and Tasmania share the points after only 16 overs were possible due to rain and bad light, with Renshaw posting 51 off 36
McAndrew five-for inspires SA to stunning victory against WA
WA were 133 for 3 chasing 167 but lost 7 for 31 with McAndrew taking a career-best 5 for 40. Earlier, Bryce Jackson took the best-ever 50-over figures for WA of 6 for 31
Elliott claims record seven-wicket haul as Victoria beat Tasmania
Victoria quick took the second-best figures in Australian domestic 50-over history of 7 for 12 and then made 19 not out in a nervy chase to guide his side home