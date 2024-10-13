Matches (28)
West Aust vs Queensland, 7th Match at Perth, Australia 1-Day, Oct 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Perth, October 13, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
Queensland FlagQueensland
Tomorrow
2:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 09:12
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Series
Season2024/25
Match days13 October 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Murphy spins a web as Victoria hold off Queensland in a thriller

Murphy claimed 3 for 38 after Usman Khawaja posted 57, as Victoria held on despite some late batting heroics from Michael Neser

Renshaw fifty in vain as rain and bad light win to leave points shared

Queensland and Tasmania share the points after only 16 overs were possible due to rain and bad light, with Renshaw posting 51 off 36

McAndrew five-for inspires SA to stunning victory against WA

WA were 133 for 3 chasing 167 but lost 7 for 31 with McAndrew taking a career-best 5 for 40. Earlier, Bryce Jackson took the best-ever 50-over figures for WA of 6 for 31

Elliott claims record seven-wicket haul as Victoria beat Tasmania

Victoria quick took the second-best figures in Australian domestic 50-over history of 7 for 12 and then made 19 not out in a nervy chase to guide his side home

Philippe century trumps Richardson five-for as NSW down WA

Josh Philippe made a stunning 139 off 119 on debut for NSW against his old side WA as the Blues held on in a thriller after Jhye Richardson took 5 for 63

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
VIC220091.190
NSW210060.160
SOA210060.040
QLD20102-0.120
TAS20102-2.250
WA20200-0.100
Full Table